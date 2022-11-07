ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBC Sports

Chiefs-Chargers flexed into Week 11 Sunday Night Football

Lightning will strike twice on Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will be featured on NBC’s primetime showcase in back-to-back weeks after the NFL made its first flex decision of the 2022 season. The league moved an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Walker, Panthers look to bounce back vs 1st-place Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker’s previous outing couldn’t have gone much worse. The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, despite Walker’s 0.0 QB rating —...
ATLANTA, GA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona vs. UCLA schedule, television: How to watch Week 11 Pac-12 college football game

The Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins play on Saturday in a Pac-12 Week 11 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game, which will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. College football Week 11 predictions: Arizona State football vs. Washington State | Arizona vs....
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: NFC South could be decided in week 18

The Atlanta Falcons are entering the most winnable portion of their schedule with matchups against the Panthers, Bears, Commanders, Steelers, and Saints lined up over the next six weeks. Currently, the Falcons hold the second spot in the division while tied record-wise with Tampa Bay the Bucs hold the current tie-breaker.
ATLANTA, GA

