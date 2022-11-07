Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer for hard rock band Nazareth, is dead at age 76. Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew said McCafferty died Tuesday, but did not detail a cause of death; USA Today reports the vocalist had long battled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which obstructs airflow from the lungs. “This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make,” Agnew wrote on Facebook. “Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.” McCafferty was a founding member of Nazareth, which formed in 1968 and was best known for ‘70s hits “Love Hurts” and “Hair of the Dog.” McCafferty retired from the band in 2013.

