Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nazareth singer dies; ‘Indiana Jones’ TV series; Alabama guitarist dies; more: Buzz
Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer for hard rock band Nazareth, is dead at age 76. Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew said McCafferty died Tuesday, but did not detail a cause of death; USA Today reports the vocalist had long battled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which obstructs airflow from the lungs. “This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make,” Agnew wrote on Facebook. “Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.” McCafferty was a founding member of Nazareth, which formed in 1968 and was best known for ‘70s hits “Love Hurts” and “Hair of the Dog.” McCafferty retired from the band in 2013.
The Santa Clauses EPs Confirm Bernard the Elf Plays a 'Pivotal Part' in Disney+ Series, Will Reveal Why He's [Spoiler]
When reviving the Santa Clause franchise by way of Disney+, the Powers That Be knew they’d have to explain why a certain fan-favorite elf had been kept on the shelf for the last 20 years. We’re talking, of course, about Bernard, a role originated by David Krumholtz in 1994’s The Santa Clause, opposite Tim Allen. Krumholtz reprised Bernard in the 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2, at which point Bernard had taken under his wing a protégé named Curtis (played by Spencer Breslin). But four years later, when Disney came a-knockin’ about a third film — 2006’s critically reviled The Santa Clause 3: The...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0