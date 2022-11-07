ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Winter gardening tips with the expert

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

Colorado received our first official snow in the Denver metro area which means our summer garden is done for the season. However, according to Douglas Long with Country Fair Gardens , there are a few things we still need to do to get our yards prep and ready for next season.

Did you know that all the leaves that have fallen on our yard can actually be used as mulch for the garden beds? It’s and it’s no waste in the landfill.

Now is the best time to plant those bulbs and it’ll be in bloom by spring. You can also sprinkle those wildflowers seeds in now to have it ready to go by summer.

If you recently planted a new tree, Douglas says you should wrap the trunk with a cover to protect it from being damaged over the winter months.

For more helpful hints on how to get your yard ready for winter, check out Country Fair Gardens at their store or online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Chilly start to the day before flurries move in

Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Digital Dara: Deals, freebies...
DENVER, CO
K99

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
whatnowdenver.com

Modern Market Eatery to Open Company-Owned Aurora Location

Modern Market — a concept founded in 2009 with the belief that “faster food can be better food” — will debut a store at 12100 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora (80011), according to a liquor license filed with the city. Modern Market’s Co-Founder/CEO Rob McColgan told...
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy