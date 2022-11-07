Winter gardening tips with the expert

Colorado received our first official snow in the Denver metro area which means our summer garden is done for the season. However, according to Douglas Long with Country Fair Gardens , there are a few things we still need to do to get our yards prep and ready for next season.

Did you know that all the leaves that have fallen on our yard can actually be used as mulch for the garden beds? It’s and it’s no waste in the landfill.

Now is the best time to plant those bulbs and it’ll be in bloom by spring. You can also sprinkle those wildflowers seeds in now to have it ready to go by summer.

If you recently planted a new tree, Douglas says you should wrap the trunk with a cover to protect it from being damaged over the winter months.

