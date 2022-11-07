The Michigan State football program held its weekly assistant coach/player media availability on Tuesday, following the team’s 23-15 upset victory over Illinois on Saturday. Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton was the first to speak, starting off by talking about the Spartans’ improved defensive play as of late. Hazelton said the team has benefitted from getting healthier and getting several key playmakers back on the field, but the experience the younger guys were able to get has played a big role in the improved play as well.

