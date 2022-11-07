Read full article on original website
Related
thestokesnews.com
King native recieves leadership award
Alice Smith, a native of King, NC, is a recipient of the 2022 Winston Under 40 Leadership Award. Winston Under 40 is presenting 25 local young professionals with a 2022 leadership award. These young professionals have been selected for their outstanding achievements in both their professional and volunteer efforts. Alice...
Winston Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crest High School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Reidsville, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Providence Grove High School football team will have a game with Reidsville Senior High School on November 10, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Mount Airy News
Morales wins bronze at State Meet
North Surry cross country coach Joey Slate, middle, is pictured with the Greyhounds’ two state qualifying runners: Miguel Vega, left, and Cynthia Chaire. Mount Airy cross country coach Teresa Leiva, middle, is pictured with Granite Bear state qualifiers Caden Ratcliff, left, and Brooke Haynes. Granite Bear Athletics. East Surry’s...
Triad’s three largest school districts see shakeup on school boards
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad voters elected a shake-up on our three largest school boards Tuesday. Across Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Alamance-Burlington School System, there are 12 new board members. Let's take a closer look at each one. Alamance-Burlington School System. Three new members were elected to...
Mount Airy News
SCC president receives award from UQMI
Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley was recognized by The united quality management institute (UQMI) with an award and letter of commendation for organizational and leadership excellence during a recent collgeg board of trustees meeting,. UQMI Board Chair Dr. Ronald Fite read, “This letter is presented to Dr. David...
Mount Airy News
Civic club giving back to their community
The Pilot Mountain Civic Club recently presented its 2022 annual charitable contributions awards. Eight community agencies/local charities were given money to support and enhance their community assistance programs. Leadership from these organizations shared an overview of their work with club members at recent meetings. This information further educated club members and led to increased collaboration and program support.
Mount Airy News
East Surry, Mount Airy move football games up to Nov. 10
The second round of the NCHSAA Football State Playoffs will take place a day earlier than expected in Surry County. Mount Airy and East Surry both moved their second-round games from Friday, Nov. 11, to Thursday, Nov. 10. Both schools cited the potential for inclement weather on Friday as the reason for the move.
Mount Airy News
Rewards await local blood donors
The giving season is approaching and along with the good feeling that accompanies supplying the gift of life to persons in need, incentives are awaiting blood donors for their gesture during upcoming collection drives in Surry County. Multiple promotions are in place for those rolling up their sleeves in November.
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
triad-city-beat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Forsyth County races, school board split
Featured photo: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Denise Hartsfield interact on Nov. 8. (photo by Jerry Cooper) Forysth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough stood on the dais at Sir Winston on Tuesday evening and addressed his supporters who gathered around him, thanking them for their support; Kimbrough had just won his second term.
Mount Airy News
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
wfmynews2.com
Danny Rogers projected winner for Guilford County sheriff
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Democratic incumbent Danny Rogers wins the seat as Guilford County sheriff Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. The North Carolina State Board of Elections is showing all precincts reporting Danny Rogers winning by 55.58%. Rogers won the race against Republican...
Mount Airy News
County board remains intact
Surry County’s Board of Commissioners will retain its current five members for the next term as Vice Chairman Eddie Harris and Commissioner Mark Marion defeated their opponents while Chairman Bill Goins ran unopposed. Surry County board of elections lists 47,422 registered voters in the county and data from the...
WBTV
Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina
The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
Enter to win a family pack of tickets to Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center!
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
UNCSA cancels classes after student shot in off-campus shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The University of North Carolina School of the Arts cancels classes after student is injured in off-campus shooting Tuesday night, according to a university alert. A woman and teen were shot in the chest in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, according to police. Design & Production student, Megan...
Mount Airy News
Incumbents, Republicans do well in Surry County
There were a number of races on the Surry County ballot Tuesday that featured candidates running unopposed, were not strictly local, or they were judicial contests and other races not attracting as much attention as higher profile run-offs. In Pilot Mountain, Mayor Evan Cockerham as well as commissioners Donna M....
Comments / 0