Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story‘ Director Eric Appel Lands Comedy ’Stepdude’ For Sony Pictures
Following the premiere of his biopic comedy Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Roku last weekend, director Eric Appel looks to have already found his follow-up film as he is set to direct and write the comedy Stepdude for Sony Pictures. Matt Tolmach (Jumanji franchise, Venom) is producing along Jack Black and Roz Music. Plot is being kept under wraps. Insiders say studio execs view this as having big potential at the theatrical level with plans to fast-track now that Appel is on board. Appel most recently directed Daniel Radcliffe in Roku’s Weird: The Weird Al Yankovich feature, which premiered at the Toronto International Film...
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
15 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Crown"
While playing the Queen, Olivia Colman came up with a very clever trick to maintain (appropriately royal) emotional control.
Comments / 0