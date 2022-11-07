A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.

EUREKA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO