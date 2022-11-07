Read full article on original website
True Detective: Night Country Begins Production With Stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis
Season 4 of True Detective is underway with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The upcoming HBO series known as True Detective: Night Country has begun production in Iceland, three years after True Detective Season 3 premiered. “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate...
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
Clive Standen, Alano Miller & Lindsay Duncan Join Season 3 Of ‘The Morning Show’
EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’s The Morning Show is expanding its recurring cast for the upcoming third season, adding Clive Standen (Taken), Alano Miller (Dexter: New Blood) and Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery Of Witches). They’ll join new series regulars Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm as well as fellow new recurring players Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales, as well as Julianna Margulies, who is reprising her Season 2 role. Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, focusing on the group that puts together the network’s...
Devotion Director J.D. Dillard Says His Star Wars Movie Is 'No Longer a Thing'
Devotion and Sleight director J.D. Dillard has confirmed his Star Wars movie is "unfortunately no longer a thing." Speaking to TheWrap, Dillard opened up about the Star Wars film that was reportedly in the works in 2020 with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens. That news arrived after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lucasfilm's decision to have movies from that galaxy far, far away go on a "bit of a hiatus."
Bones and All: Exclusive Clip
Behold the worst sleepover ever ... Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.
The Tetris Murders: Exclusive Trailer Reveal for ID Docuseries
The Tetris Murders, is a three-part documentary series, premiering on Monday, December 5 at 9/8c on ID and also available to stream the same day on discovery+. In the late ‘80s and ‘90s, the puzzle-based video game TETRIS exploded across America and eventually took the rest of the world by storm. To this day, the iconic game’s popularity endures, with people of all ages and backgrounds playing it on their phones or devices. However, unknown to many, one of the minds behind the widely popular global sensation met a very tragic, complex, and deadly end. On September 22, 1998, Vladimir Pokhilko, who was involved with the development of TETRIS, was found dead alongside his wife and their young son in their Palo Alto, California, home. Now, more than two decades later, the Palo Alto Police Department homicide investigators who were first on the scene revisit the haunting crime. Over the course of this gripping three-part docuseries, the investigators unearth new theories and evidence, further unraveling the mystery of this crime. What was once thought to be a murder-suicide in 1998 is now revealed to be something much more sinister. As the investigators revisit the evidence, dark connections to Russia surface.
15 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Crown"
While playing the Queen, Olivia Colman came up with a very clever trick to maintain (appropriately royal) emotional control.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were 'Thrown Under the Bus' When Movies Were Dumped to HBO Max
Steven Spielberg says some filmmakers were "thrown under the bus" by streaming services in favor of raising subscription numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he still sounds hopeful for the future of the movie-going experience. In an interview with The New York Times, spotted by Variety, Spielberg pointed to platforms...
