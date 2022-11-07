Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Carlos Pacheco, Legendary Comic Artist Behind Avengers Forever and X-Men, Dies at 60
Carlos Pacheco, the legendary Marvel and DC comic book artist, has died at the age of 60. As reported by CBR, Pacheco died on Thursday, November 9 following a battle with the neurodegenerative disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a diagnosis which he publicly disclosed in September. The Spanish-born artist leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of comics, having worked in the industry since the early 1990s.
IGN
Batman Writer Scott Snyder Launches 'By a Thread' at Comixology
Dark Nights: Death Metal writer Scott Snyder has been keeping very busy since wrapping up his massive Justice League epic and moving on from DC. Snyder's latest new creator-owned series is a post-apocalyptic adventure called By a Thread. And the biggest twist with this new series is that it's co-created by Snyder's eldest son, Jack.
IGN
The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023
It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Features Keanu Reeves Taking the Fight to the High Table
A new John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer (you can watch it here) has been released and it shows Keanu Reeves taking out countless enemies in a spectacular way only he can on his way to defeat the High Table once and for all. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released...
IGN
Twitter Added an 'Official' Non-Paid Grey Verification Checkmark and Then Elon Musk 'Killed It'
(Update 11/9/22 2:31pm PT) - The $8/month Twitter blue option that includes a blue "checkmark" is officially rolling out, but its launch has thus far been a rocky one. Already, numerous accounts have purchased the checkmark and used it to attempt to impersonate official accounts by changing their name, display photo, handle, and other information to resemble existing verified accounts. Some of these impersonations include Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and other politicians and public figures. While a number of the accounts are more serious attempts at fakery, many more lean toward humor:
IGN
How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Showtimes and Streaming Status
The conclusion of Marvel's Phase 4, the Black Panther sequel is a must-see for those keeping up with the MCU. Our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review said it's "most effective when paying tribute to its fallen king [Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa], and strong performances from the returning cast keep it afloat through its occasionally choppy plot."
IGN
True Detective: Night Country Begins Production With Stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis
Season 4 of True Detective is underway with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The upcoming HBO series known as True Detective: Night Country has begun production in Iceland, three years after True Detective Season 3 premiered. “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate...
Composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch Says Her Music Keyed On The Beauty And Hope Within ‘Living’ – Sound & Screen
Composing the score for the Oliver Hermanus-directed drama Living began with a very simple question: Is it really necessary to write only sad music for a story about a man facing his mortality? For Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, the answer was no. “It took a while for me to kind of, maybe, go on the same type of journey with Mr. Williams, embracing the tenderness of the situation and try to find that balance from the fact you are reaching the end of life and there is a sadness to it,” the composer for the Sony Pictures Classics film said at Deadline’s Sound...
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
A matter of character: How "The Crown" squares Charles with our longstanding villain edit
The reign of King Charles III began by being dragged on social media when a video of him throwing a tantrum over a leaky pen went viral. The offending incident occurred while he and Camilla, the Queen Consort, signed a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast. "Oh god, I...
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - The Lost Sanctuary (4/4)
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we continue Chapter 5 The Lost Sanctuary on Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
Grapple Dog - Official Xbox Announcement Trailer
Jump, swing, and zip your way through colorful worlds and exciting challenges in Grapple Dog, a unique 2D action-platformer with a dog. Grapple Dog releases on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X on November 18, 2023.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
IGN
Gungrave Gore - Official Overview Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming third-person action shooter game, Gungrave G.O.R.E. Learn about Grave's past in this brand new overview, and get a look at the brutal weapons the talented gunslinger has to tear through anything that dares to come up against him. Gungrave G.O.R.E will be released...
IGN
PUBG Publisher Krafton Acquires The Ascent Developer, Prepares New Studio Launch In Canada
PUBG publisher Krafton announced that it is acquiring Neon Giant, the developer behind The Ascent. Krafton also plans to launch a major studio in Canada. In a new earnings report, Krafton says that it plans to acquire the Swedish studio, and also that it is working on an open-world first-person-shooter game. Other than that, no other details about the Neon Giant acquisition were provided, including a price tag.
Comments / 0