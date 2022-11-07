Read full article on original website
Man who threatened to bite off deputy’s ear gets probation for DUI
IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced after drunkenly running from police and threatening to bite a deputy. Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was sentenced to two years of probation on Oct. 27 by Judge Michael Whyte. Reynolds was originally charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and...
Court documents shed new light on fatal stabbing
Court documents now provide new details on Monday night's fatal stabbing. The post Court documents shed new light on fatal stabbing appeared first on Local News 8.
Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
Police: Chubbuck man facing 16 felony charges in connection to month-long vehicle theft spree
The Jeep Cherokee abandoned after a high-speed chase with Pocatello police in September was one of numerous vehicles a local man stole in connection to a month-long crime spree in the Gate City area, according to police and court records. Christian Lee McBee, 25, of Chubbuck, has been charged with 16 felonies and two misdemeanors following a Pocatello police investigation. The charges he faces include five counts of grand theft,...
Fremont County deputies searching for missing 73-year-old man
ST. ANTHONY — Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 73-year-old man. Robert (Bob) Deitz was last seen Thursday night wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Deitz is driving a white 2012 Chevy Silverado four-door...
Man dies from stab wounds, woman charged with homicide
A man was killed late Monday night from stab wounds in Blackfoot. The post Man dies from stab wounds, woman charged with homicide appeared first on Local News 8.
On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot has been identified as Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of from Tooele, Utah. His family has been notified. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
Looking back: Man unharmed after falling into machinery, dangerous diseases must be reported and attempted murder, arson
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A man fell into part of a machine at a sugar factory but only suffered a few bruises, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican said on Nov. 10, 1905.
UPDATE: Madison County runaway teen found safe in Nevada
ARCHER — A 16-year-old local boy reported as a runaway to deputies was last spotted in Utah on Tuesday. Sgt. Isaac Payne, a spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, provided new photos of Jeffery Guddat on Wednesday. The teen is from Archer, and disappeared from Madison County...
Out-of-state man faces a potential life sentence for an alleged rape in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A Wenatchee, Washington man has been charged with rape by use of physical force in Bannock County. Jacob David Hill, 19, faces a felony charge and potential life sentence, court records show. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a rape on Oct. 20, according...
Snow and ice cause numerous crashes in Pocatello area
Snow and ice on local roads caused several wrecks on Thursday morning. One of the crashes sent a car crashing into an apartment building while multiple accidents on another street resulted in police temporarily shutting down the road. A three-vehicle wreck on Pocatello's South Fifth Avenue in front of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office sent one car onto the office's snow-covered lawn while another one of the cars careened into...
Idaho Woman receives prison for running over stranger she thought was someone else
A local woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the scene of an accident...
Skyline High School goes into lockdown after student posts threatening meme
IDAHO FALLS – A local high school went into lockdown Thursday after a student posted a concerning and violent meme. Several parents of students who attend Skyline High School reached out to EastIdahoNews.com asking about the circumstances after hearing about the lockdown. According to an email sent out to...
Mistrial declared in murder case due to COVID exposure
IDAHO FALLS — District Judge Stevan Thompson declared a mistrial Thursday in the murder trial against Jake Eilander. Eilander, his attorneys, and the prosecutors all appeared remotely as the jurors were told their services were no longer required. Thompson informed the jury that the mistrial was due to exposure to COVID-19. He did not say who specifically had been diagnosed with the virus. Eilander did not appear in court Wednesday,...
Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000
Four people are without their home following an early morning fire Thursday. The post Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000 appeared first on Local News 8.
$400,000 ambulance levy fails in Fremont County
ST. ANTHONY – A proposed levy for the Fremont County ambulance district was not approved by voters during Tuesday’s election. The levy, which required a two-thirds supermajority to pass, only had 57% approval from voters or 2,280 total votes. Forty-three percent voted against it, which totaled 1,752 votes. The measure would’ve added another $400,000 to the current two-year $250,000 levy, which expires sometime next year.
