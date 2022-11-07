Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Mythic Quest: Season 3 Review
Mythic Quest Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 11. When a sitcom enters its third season, there can be a tendency to either rest on its laurels or attempt wackier stories to avoid a dreaded rut. Thankfully, Mythic Quest on Apple TV+ is doing neither of these things. At the end of last season, Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) left MQ to focus on Poppy’s new out-of-this-world game Hera. Entering the GrimPop Studios era gives every character space to develop — and, in some cases, regress. The mix of cynical humor and heartfelt moments has always been part of the Mythic Quest tapestry, and both sweet and sour are intrinsic to what makes this show stand out. McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and Charlie Day have perfected this balance in a season with plenty of laughs and a few tears.
IGN
Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Official Release Date Trailer
Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2023. Check out the latest trailer to see the characters, gameplay, and more, and get ready to join Lloyd and friends on their adventure in this RPG remaster.
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Features Keanu Reeves Taking the Fight to the High Table
A new John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer (you can watch it here) has been released and it shows Keanu Reeves taking out countless enemies in a spectacular way only he can on his way to defeat the High Table once and for all. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
IGN
Batman Writer Scott Snyder Launches 'By a Thread' at Comixology
Dark Nights: Death Metal writer Scott Snyder has been keeping very busy since wrapping up his massive Justice League epic and moving on from DC. Snyder's latest new creator-owned series is a post-apocalyptic adventure called By a Thread. And the biggest twist with this new series is that it's co-created by Snyder's eldest son, Jack.
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
A matter of character: How "The Crown" squares Charles with our longstanding villain edit
The reign of King Charles III began by being dragged on social media when a video of him throwing a tantrum over a leaky pen went viral. The offending incident occurred while he and Camilla, the Queen Consort, signed a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast. "Oh god, I...
IGN
How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Showtimes and Streaming Status
The conclusion of Marvel's Phase 4, the Black Panther sequel is a must-see for those keeping up with the MCU. Our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review said it's "most effective when paying tribute to its fallen king [Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa], and strong performances from the returning cast keep it afloat through its occasionally choppy plot."
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
IGN
True Detective: Night Country Begins Production With Stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis
Season 4 of True Detective is underway with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The upcoming HBO series known as True Detective: Night Country has begun production in Iceland, three years after True Detective Season 3 premiered. “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate...
IGN
Genshin Impact - Official Layla Character Demo Trailer
Meet Layla in the latest Genshin Impact character demo trailer. "Layla: Radiant Star Trail" is an Akademiya student who specialises in Theoretical Astrology. She experiences insomnia and relies on her guiding stars to help her. Get a peek at the upcoming Cryo character ahead of her arrival in Genshin Impact.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - Hunting for Solace
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we complete Chapter 15 Hunting for Solace on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
The Tetris Murders: Exclusive Trailer Reveal for ID Docuseries
The Tetris Murders, is a three-part documentary series, premiering on Monday, December 5 at 9/8c on ID and also available to stream the same day on discovery+. In the late ‘80s and ‘90s, the puzzle-based video game TETRIS exploded across America and eventually took the rest of the world by storm. To this day, the iconic game’s popularity endures, with people of all ages and backgrounds playing it on their phones or devices. However, unknown to many, one of the minds behind the widely popular global sensation met a very tragic, complex, and deadly end. On September 22, 1998, Vladimir Pokhilko, who was involved with the development of TETRIS, was found dead alongside his wife and their young son in their Palo Alto, California, home. Now, more than two decades later, the Palo Alto Police Department homicide investigators who were first on the scene revisit the haunting crime. Over the course of this gripping three-part docuseries, the investigators unearth new theories and evidence, further unraveling the mystery of this crime. What was once thought to be a murder-suicide in 1998 is now revealed to be something much more sinister. As the investigators revisit the evidence, dark connections to Russia surface.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
Composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch Says Her Music Keyed On The Beauty And Hope Within ‘Living’ – Sound & Screen
Composing the score for the Oliver Hermanus-directed drama Living began with a very simple question: Is it really necessary to write only sad music for a story about a man facing his mortality? For Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, the answer was no. “It took a while for me to kind of, maybe, go on the same type of journey with Mr. Williams, embracing the tenderness of the situation and try to find that balance from the fact you are reaching the end of life and there is a sadness to it,” the composer for the Sony Pictures Classics film said at Deadline’s Sound...
IGN
Devotion Director J.D. Dillard Says His Star Wars Movie Is 'No Longer a Thing'
Devotion and Sleight director J.D. Dillard has confirmed his Star Wars movie is "unfortunately no longer a thing." Speaking to TheWrap, Dillard opened up about the Star Wars film that was reportedly in the works in 2020 with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens. That news arrived after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lucasfilm's decision to have movies from that galaxy far, far away go on a "bit of a hiatus."
IGN
Gungrave Gore - Official Overview Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming third-person action shooter game, Gungrave G.O.R.E. Learn about Grave's past in this brand new overview, and get a look at the brutal weapons the talented gunslinger has to tear through anything that dares to come up against him. Gungrave G.O.R.E will be released...
IGN
Carlos Pacheco, Legendary Comic Artist Behind Avengers Forever and X-Men, Dies at 60
Carlos Pacheco, the legendary Marvel and DC comic book artist, has died at the age of 60. As reported by CBR, Pacheco died on Thursday, November 9 following a battle with the neurodegenerative disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a diagnosis which he publicly disclosed in September. The Spanish-born artist leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of comics, having worked in the industry since the early 1990s.
Comments / 0