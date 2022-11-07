ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Cops found compressed air cans, pill bottles at Aaron Carter death scene: report

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTdK5_0j24Q8AH00

More clues as to what may have contributed to Aaron Carter’s tragic death are coming to light.

Responding officers reportedly found multiple cans of compressed air in the singer’s bathroom — where his body was discovered on Saturday — as well as in the bedroom of his Lancaster, Calif., home , law enforcement sources told TMZ on Monday.

The outlet also reports that cops found prescription pill bottles at the scene.

Inhalant abuse, or “huffing” products like compressed air, can cause permanent brain damage that can lead to irreversible neurological deficits, according to the American Addiction Centers . Huffing can also lead to seizures, coma and sudden cardiac death — even for first-time users — reports the Cleveland Clinic . Additionally, replacement of oxygen in the lungs with toxic fumes from inhalants can result in asphyxiation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btPUu_0j24Q8AH00
Responding officers reportedly found cans of compressed air and prescription pill bottles in Aaron Carter’s bathroom, where his dead body was discovered on Saturday.
Instagram/Aaron Carter

Carter, who died at the age of 34, first revealed his addiction to huffing during a 2019 episode of “The Doctors.” At the time, he claimed his late sister, Leslie Carter, was the one who introduced him to the habit. She fatally overdosed in 2012 at the age of 25.

“It’s something that I’ve kept secret from the whole world until now,” he shared at the time, noting that he began to huff when he was “about 16.”

Aaron said he “didn’t really touch it” again until he was “about 23,” right after he competed on Season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kISZt_0j24Q8AH00
Inhalant abuse can cause permanent brain damage that can lead to irreversible neurological deficits.
Instagram/Aaron Carter

“I started going to Staples and Office Depot and different places, buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me,” he admitted. “I was huffing because I was really f–king stupid and sad, but this is really no excuse. I was huffing because I’m a drug addict.”

It’s unclear whether Aaron was battling an active addiction to huffing at the time of his death. However, TMZ reported last month that cops showed up to his house for a welfare check after fans watching his Instagram Live became concerned he was huffing.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that they found no drugs at the scene and did not observe any criminal activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Q1JG_0j24Q8AH00
The singer spoke about his addiction to huffing in 2019, claiming late sister Leslie Carter — who overdosed in 2012 — introduced him to the habit.
Instagram/Aaron Carter

The report came just weeks after Aaron checked himself into an outpatient rehab program after losing custody of his 11-month-old son, Prince, whom he shared with on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin .

He told the Sun at the time that a court order mandated that Martin’s mother have temporary custody of Prince due to domestic violence and drug use concerns.

Of his “abstinence program,” Aaron said it involved “group therapy, parenting classes [and] domestic violence classes.”

In addition to addiction, Aaron lived with mental illness. In his adult life, he was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia and acute anxiety. It’s unclear whether he was on any medications for the aforementioned at the time of his death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SK1fH_0j24Q8AH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMJ3k_0j24Q8AH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qd4sn_0j24Q8AH00

Law enforcement sources previously told TMZ that the singer’s live-in housekeeper was the last person to see him alive, which was at 2 a.m. Friday after cops showed up to conduct a wellness check on him. It’s unclear who made the request.

The outlet reported that Aaron told the officers to leave and ordered his housekeeper to leave him alone.

The housekeeper reportedly did not see him for the rest of the day, only going to his bedroom Saturday morning to see if he wanted coffee, according to TMZ. The outlet further claimed that she allegedly heard his dog behind the door in distress, so she went in and found his lifeless body in the bathtub.

She then frantically called 9-1-1 to report the suspected drowning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I27hm_0j24Q8AH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMusM_0j24Q8AH00

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they believe Aaron’s body was in the tub for a long time, as they noted a smell of decomposition and discolored bathwater.

Aaron’s cause of death has been ruled undetermined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, pending toxicology results.

TMZ reports no suicide note was found and that there were no signs of foul play.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Aaron Carter had ‘an obsession’ with brother Nick, friend claims

Aaron Carter had an unhealthy “obsession” with his older brother, Nick Carter, and was “crying out” for his love for years, the tragic star’s friend told Page Six. Gary Madatyan — a longtime friend of the “I’m All About You” singer — claimed Aaron often talked about repairing his relationship with the Backstreet Boys singer, right up to his untimely death in a bathtub at his home on Saturday.  Madatyan further alleged Aaron’s mental illness had put a lot of strain on the singer’s relationships with his family and fiancé, Melanie Martin. Still, he wanted to make amends with the people he...
LANCASTER, CA
Page Six

Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house

Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
LANCASTER, CA
Page Six

Nikita Dragun being placed in male cell after arrest was ‘disturbing, dangerous’: rep

Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after she was arrested on Monday night — a decision that the transgender beauty influencer’s publicist finds abhorrent.  “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations tells Page Six in a statement.  “This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.” The YouTuber — whose real name is Nikita Nguyen — “has been...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Sean Penn’s son, Hopper, recalls ‘butting heads’ with ‘strict’ dad growing up

Sean Penn’s parenting style has gone through major changes over the years. While the actor is now “lax,” his son, Hopper, told People in an interview published Wednesday that Penn was a “strict” dad growing up. “I was always getting into trouble,” the 29-year-old recalled. “We butted heads for a long time.” Now, the “Milk” star, 62, has “chilled out in his older age” and is “really into FaceTime and texting.” Hopper noted, “When he texts, they’re like novels. He has to send them in increments. So I rarely read them!” Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright, who also share daughter Dylan, 31, initially began...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

'WHERE IS SHELLY?' Leah Remini Calls Out LAPD Vet's 'Closeness' With Scientology, Demands Investigation Into Cop Who Handled Missing Person's Report For David Miscavige's Vanishing Wife

Leah Remini is demanding an investigation be opened into a Los Angeles police officer who is accused of leaking confidential information to the press because he's the same man she filed a missing person's report with when the leader of the Church of Scientology David Miscavige's wife vanished 15 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. Remini, who's an outspoken ex-Scientologist, called out LAPD veteran Cory Palka after she learned he has been accused of leaking private information about sexual misconduct accusations against former CBS CEO Les Moonves to the network's executives. The King of Queens actress claimed he was in charge...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Jeff Bridges worked with trainer for daughter’s wedding after cancer recovery

Jeff Bridges revealed he worked with a trainer every day to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle after battling cancer. “The first goal was, how long can I stand up? And my record was 45 seconds; that’s how long I could stand up,” the actor recently told the Independent. “And then it was, how many steps can I take? Oh, good. Now I’m going to walk down the hall — all this with oxygen, of course.” Bridges, 72, explained that with the help of his trainer, he was able to take longer walks each day in preparation for the...
Page Six

Page Six

154K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy