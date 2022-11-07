Read full article on original website
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
IGN
PUBG Publisher Krafton Acquires The Ascent Developer, Prepares New Studio Launch In Canada
PUBG publisher Krafton announced that it is acquiring Neon Giant, the developer behind The Ascent. Krafton also plans to launch a major studio in Canada. In a new earnings report, Krafton says that it plans to acquire the Swedish studio, and also that it is working on an open-world first-person-shooter game. Other than that, no other details about the Neon Giant acquisition were provided, including a price tag.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Slated to Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Alongside the Launch of Season 3, and More
Despite the abhorrent launch, EA isn't planning on slowing down content for Battlefield 2042 with the upcoming release of Season 3. In a recent developmental update video, the developers at DICE confirmed major changes and additions to the latest title of the popular FPS franchise. Furthermore, they also confirmed that pre-production work has already begun on content that will arrive after Season 4 next year.
IGN
FIFA's First Games After Its EA Partnership Ended Are Blockchain and Web 3.0-Based
Following the end of its partnership with EA, FIFA has announced that it is working on a portfolio of Web3 games ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. So far, there are four games in development that will utilize blockchain technology. AI League is a 4-on-4 casual game played...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
IGN
WrestleQuest - Official Release Date Trailer
WrestleQuest will be available on PC and all consoles in May 2023. Watch the latest trailer to see the world, characters, and more of this upcoming game where pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide. In WrestleQuest, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, and tons of other icons guide your...
IGN
Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes the World's Greatest Pokémon Trainer
After 25 years, perpetual 10-year-old Ash Ketchum has finally become the world's greatest Pokémon trainer. Ash's big moment took place in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which premiered today in Japan. In it, Ash's Pikachu defeats a Charizard belonging to Leon, who video game fans will remember as the champion of Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region.
IGN
Remedy Announces Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control 2 is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Revealed in a blog post, Remedy and 505 Games are co-developing and co-publishing the sequel which was previously known as Codename Heron and thought to be a spin-off rather than a second mainline game.
