24-year-old’s body found days after she vanished from Walmart, Tennessee cops say

The remains of a 24-year-old woman were found in a “remote area” eight days after she went missing from a Walmart, Tennessee police said.

Investigators found the body of Chelsie Walker on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Monroe County in southeastern Tennessee, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

Walker went missing Oct. 29 and was last seen at a Walmart in Madisonville, about 45 miles southwest of Knoxville, according to a missing person’s poster shared by police. Detectives found she had also been seen at a home in Tellico Plains, about 15 miles southeast of Madisonville, according to police.

Two people are in custody and “charges will be forthcoming,” the police department said in a statement. Police did not release the names of the people in custody.

Walker worked at Walmart and told family members she was having trouble starting her car when she finished work on Oct. 29 , Miranda Waller, a friend who posted about Walker’s disappearance, said on Facebook.

Walker had two young children who “loved and adored her and were way too little to be losing their momma,” Kayla Rae wrote on Facebook.





“Chelsie was a ray of sunshine,” she wrote. “She worked hard to create a life that her and her babies deserved. She worked hard to be better and do better. She won’t get to see her babies start school or hold them through their first heartbreak.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

