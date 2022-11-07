ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earlimart, CA

Bicyclist spots body in orchard, California cops say. Sheriff calls death ‘suspicious’

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A cyclist discovered a man’s body in an orchard in California, authorities said.

The man’s body was found at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in Earlimart, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A cyclist was passing the area when they spotted the body, authorities said.

Authorities said the man’s death is “suspicious.”

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office by calling 559-733-6218. An anonymous message can be texted or emailed to TCSO@tipnow.com and 1-800-TIPNOW.

Earlimart is about 70 miles southeast of Fresno.

Comments / 21

let’s think objectively
3d ago

A lot of people come if across the border who owe money to those who brought them across. Time to pay up and this is the end result. This has become a epidemic and needs to be addressed.

Reply(5)
10
Miguel Chavez
3d ago

What was their first indication that it was suspicious? Don’t people go to orchards to die all the time?

Reply(1)
7
