Bicyclist spots body in orchard, California cops say. Sheriff calls death ‘suspicious’

A cyclist discovered a man’s body in an orchard in California, authorities said.

The man’s body was found at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in Earlimart, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A cyclist was passing the area when they spotted the body, authorities said.

Authorities said the man’s death is “suspicious.”

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office by calling 559-733-6218. An anonymous message can be texted or emailed to TCSO@tipnow.com and 1-800-TIPNOW.

Earlimart is about 70 miles southeast of Fresno.

80-year-old found dismembered in welfare check, AZ cops say. Former roommate arrested

Man fatally shoots ex-wife’s new husband at her mother’s funeral, Indiana family says

18-year-old who vanished mysteriously found dead on Halloween, Virginia cops say