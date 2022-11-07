Firefighters are saying that fall yard waste burns combined with dry and windy conditions are leading to an increase in emergency calls. In a social media post on Wednesday, the Frankenmuth Fire Department said that they’d responded to 2 corn stubble fires, 1 standing corn field fire, and a structure fire over the course of 24 hours. Similarly, the Birch Run Township Fire Department reported responding to 4 field fires and a woods fire in the span of 5 days.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO