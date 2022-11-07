ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

wsgw.com

Fire Departments Warn Against Burning Leaves in Dry Conditions

Firefighters are saying that fall yard waste burns combined with dry and windy conditions are leading to an increase in emergency calls. In a social media post on Wednesday, the Frankenmuth Fire Department said that they’d responded to 2 corn stubble fires, 1 standing corn field fire, and a structure fire over the course of 24 hours. Similarly, the Birch Run Township Fire Department reported responding to 4 field fires and a woods fire in the span of 5 days.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Fire Chief pushing for $3 raise for firefighters

FLINT, Mich. — The city of Flint Fire Department Chief is requesting higher pay for firefighters as the department struggles to keep people. In the past few months, the Flint Fire Department has lost 18 firefighters for various reasons such as retirement, higher-paying jobs or other opportunities. Fire Chief Raymond Barton said this is leaving his department short-handed.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Fatal crash in Lapeer leaves one dead, police say

LAPEER, Mich. — A rollover crash in Lapeer leaves one man dead Tuesday evening. Lapeer County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash on November 8, just before 11:30 p.m., at the intersection of M-24 and Plum Creek Rd. Police said Anthony Saferian, 58, was driving a Ford F-250...
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Saginaw car crash results in one arrest, leaves two injured

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A two-car injury crash at the intersection of E. Genesee and N. Washington in Saginaw sent two people to the hospital. A male driver missed a traffic signal causing the crash right next to the Bancroft apartments, Saginaw Police said. Alcohol factored into the crash...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Suspect arrested for alleged bomb threats against Carman Ainsworth School District

FLINT, Mich. - A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for making bomb threats against Carman Ainsworth School District. According to the Flint Township Police Department, buildings within the Carman Ainsworth School District received separate phone calls claiming a bomb threat on Sept., 7,2022 just after 8:30 a.m. Police...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Flint child missing, PD asking for help

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information. Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive. Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old boy shot in Sumpter Township

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Sumpter Township just off Rawsonville Road in Wayne County. The gunfire erupted in the Rawsonville mobile home park, where several vehicles were struck, and two homes were hit. The condition of the teenager has not been reported. Officials...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

