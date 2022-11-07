Read full article on original website
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
wsgw.com
Fire Departments Warn Against Burning Leaves in Dry Conditions
Firefighters are saying that fall yard waste burns combined with dry and windy conditions are leading to an increase in emergency calls. In a social media post on Wednesday, the Frankenmuth Fire Department said that they’d responded to 2 corn stubble fires, 1 standing corn field fire, and a structure fire over the course of 24 hours. Similarly, the Birch Run Township Fire Department reported responding to 4 field fires and a woods fire in the span of 5 days.
nbc25news.com
Flint Fire Chief pushing for $3 raise for firefighters
FLINT, Mich. — The city of Flint Fire Department Chief is requesting higher pay for firefighters as the department struggles to keep people. In the past few months, the Flint Fire Department has lost 18 firefighters for various reasons such as retirement, higher-paying jobs or other opportunities. Fire Chief Raymond Barton said this is leaving his department short-handed.
Daily Beast
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
Families displaced by fatal fire at Flint apartment complex to receive new homes, clothing
FLINT, MI – Four families displaced after a fire destroyed the residences they were living in at Midway Square Townhomes early Saturday morning will be coming home to new townhomes this week, the owners of the complex said in a statement Monday, Nov. 7. Four townhomes were “severely impacted”...
WILX-TV
Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for information and surveillance footage after a body was reportedly dumped in Lansing Township. Police said the body of Randolph Lee Putmon, a 45-year-old man, was found Monday morning near a dumpster near the intersection of St. Joseph Street and Lentz Court.
One dead in semi vs pedestrian crash near Leslie
A crash on southbound US-127 near Leslie has halted traffic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex
PONTIAC, Mich. – Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex in Oakland County, officials said. Firefighters in Waterford Township said they were called at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) to the Arborview Village Apartments at Leonard Lane and Fiddis Avenue in Pontiac.
nbc25news.com
Fatal crash in Lapeer leaves one dead, police say
LAPEER, Mich. — A rollover crash in Lapeer leaves one man dead Tuesday evening. Lapeer County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash on November 8, just before 11:30 p.m., at the intersection of M-24 and Plum Creek Rd. Police said Anthony Saferian, 58, was driving a Ford F-250...
WNEM
Saginaw car crash results in one arrest, leaves two injured
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A two-car injury crash at the intersection of E. Genesee and N. Washington in Saginaw sent two people to the hospital. A male driver missed a traffic signal causing the crash right next to the Bancroft apartments, Saginaw Police said. Alcohol factored into the crash...
nbc25news.com
Suspect arrested for alleged bomb threats against Carman Ainsworth School District
FLINT, Mich. - A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for making bomb threats against Carman Ainsworth School District. According to the Flint Township Police Department, buildings within the Carman Ainsworth School District received separate phone calls claiming a bomb threat on Sept., 7,2022 just after 8:30 a.m. Police...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office investigates threat at Chesaning Union Schools
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media threat made against Chesaning Union Schools. According to the district, the threat has been deemed not credible.
WNEM
Tolling at Liberty Bridge will begin first quarter of 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the year. Instead of a toll booth, drivers will have to register and put a transponder in their car that will be used to keep track of tolls digitally. Lynn Pavlawk, general...
WNEM
Flint child missing, PD asking for help
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information. Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive. Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and...
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
fox2detroit.com
Man jumps out of 2nd story window to escape Michigan State Police during foot pursuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was arrested after leading Michigan State Police on a foot pursuit in Detroit late Tuesday night. At around10:55 PM on Southfield near Plymouth, a driver called the police and said they believed a male was attempting to break into a vehicle on the freeway's right shoulder.
Flint Woman Could Face Four Years for Calling in School Bomb Threat
A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats against the Carman Ainsworth School District. The woman was formally charged in 67th District Court yesterday (11/9) and could face four years in prison on each of the following charges:. Count 1 – False report or...
Michigan State Police warn of Wednesday crackdown on I-696 in Macomb County
Michigan State Police have announced they will have extra patrols out on the I-696 beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Troopers will focus on the stretch of I-696 between Dequindre Road and I-94 in Macomb County.
nbc25news.com
Man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs at two northern Michigan cell phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Iosco County man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bay City for leaving pipe bombs outside cell phone stores in a $5 million extortion plot. John Douglas Allen, 76, was sentenced to more than 11 years on two separate cases related to the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old boy shot in Sumpter Township
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Sumpter Township just off Rawsonville Road in Wayne County. The gunfire erupted in the Rawsonville mobile home park, where several vehicles were struck, and two homes were hit. The condition of the teenager has not been reported. Officials...
Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
