ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6) end their four-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns (7-3) at Target Center. Minnesota fell to the New York Knicks on Monday night, 120-107. Karl-Anthony Towns had a near-triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in the game. Anthony Edwards tallied 16 points and nine rebounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns PG Chris Paul Exits Early vs. 76ers

The Phoenix Suns are trying to extend their regular season record to 8-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the early stages of the game have given little luck. The Suns have found themselves down by as much as 18 in the first half, and things went from bad to worse early on when point guard Chris Paul exited after just 14 minutes of play with right heel soreness.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta. Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season....
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Nets' Ben Simmons returns vs. Mavericks after 4-game absence

DALLAS -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons came off the bench Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the past four games because of left knee soreness. "I feel great," Simmons said Monday after the team's shootaround. "It took a few days to get some rehab in, get it right. So I'm feeling great. ... I'll be in tonight. I think I've got like 20 minutes."
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy