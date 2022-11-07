Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New RestaurantGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New proposal would give families hundreds each month in ArizonaJake WellsArizona State
Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"Amy ChristiePhoenix, AZ
Holiday Pop-ups: Miracle & Sippin' Santa Return to Phoenix, AZMomJunkyPhoenix, AZ
Related
BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
On this date: Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant made their NBA debuts for Chicago Bulls
On this day in 1987, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant made their NBA debuts in the Chicago Bulls’ season opener at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. Pippen and Grant came off the bench behind veterans Brad Sellers and Charles Oakley. Both of them made their presence known when they finally entered the game; particularly Pippen.
Suns And 76ers Injury Reports
The Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Nets prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The New York Knicks will head across the city to Barclays Center to clash with their crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. It is time to look at our NBA odds series as we make a Knicks-Nets prediction and pick for the Battle of the Boroughs. The Knicks defeated the Minnesota...
Suns PG Chris Paul Out vs. Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul will not play against the Minnesota Timberwolves with right heel soreness.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Suns
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6) end their four-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns (7-3) at Target Center. Minnesota fell to the New York Knicks on Monday night, 120-107. Karl-Anthony Towns had a near-triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in the game. Anthony Edwards tallied 16 points and nine rebounds.
NBA Power Rankings: Jalen Brunson 'Elevating' Offense, But Are Knicks Moving Up?
The New York Knicks are hovering around the .500 mark, but where does that place them in this week's power rankings?
Yardbarker
Suns PG Chris Paul Exits Early vs. 76ers
The Phoenix Suns are trying to extend their regular season record to 8-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the early stages of the game have given little luck. The Suns have found themselves down by as much as 18 in the first half, and things went from bad to worse early on when point guard Chris Paul exited after just 14 minutes of play with right heel soreness.
How To Watch The Charlotte Hornets At Miami Heat Thursday, Injury Updates, Betting Odds, Etc
The 4-7 Heat play host to the 3-8 Hornets Thursday at FTX Arena
ESPN
Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win
Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta. Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season....
76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday
Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Suns.
Rockets vs. Magic: TyTy Washington Available To Make NBA Debut
After missing the first 10 games of the season for the Houston Rockets, rookie point guard TyTy Washington is available to make his NBA debut Monday against the Magic.
ESPN
Nets' Ben Simmons returns vs. Mavericks after 4-game absence
DALLAS -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons came off the bench Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the past four games because of left knee soreness. "I feel great," Simmons said Monday after the team's shootaround. "It took a few days to get some rehab in, get it right. So I'm feeling great. ... I'll be in tonight. I think I've got like 20 minutes."
Comments / 0