Nearly 52,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of the most powerful jobs in Mississippi government will be up for grabs because state House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton says he will not seek reelection to the Legislature in 2023. Gunn made the announcement in a statement Wednesday, saying he is grateful to to the voters in his district for electing him to the House for five terms, and to his House colleagues for choosing him as speaker for three terms. He said he will serve the final year of his term. “My service as Speaker coming to an end does not mean I will not be open to future opportunities to serve. I love our state and will always work to make her better,” Gunn said. “I believe there will be an opportunity for me to serve our state soon and when that time comes, I will be ready.” Gunn is an attorney. He was first elected to the 122-member House in 2003, and his district is in parts of Hinds and Madison counties in the metro Jackson area. In January 2012, he became Mississippi’s first Republican House speaker since Reconstruction.

