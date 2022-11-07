First foods lead the way in Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation natural resource management

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning for carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department were dispatched to the 600 block of South Fir Street just after 6:30 a.m. A neighbor had called for help after finding three people in the home were not alert and going in and out of...

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO