First foods lead the way in Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation natural resource management

Oregon election results 2022: 2 more counties join Greater Idaho movement
Two more eastern Oregon counties appeared to join the growing, long-shot campaign to extend Idaho’s western border to add their region to the state, initial midterm election returns indicated. Oregon’s Morrow and Wheeler counties each voted Tuesday to support the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement, which proposes exiting Oregon to...
Fish & Wildlife kill carp at ponds south of Pasco. Watch for eagles flocking in to feast
“... in the long run the number of waterfowl using these ponds will increase dramatically,” park ranger says.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland native wins award for courageous action during fire
PORTLAND, Ore.- Richland native Don Jepsen has been recognized by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) for reacting quickly to a power pole fire near the agency's Richland substation. Jepsen has been a power system control craftsman with BPA for 14 years. The BPA recognized Jepsen with an award for an...
Former Kennewick General Hospital will become Benton County recovery center
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What was formerly the Kennewick General Hospital has been purchased by Benton County to create a new recovery center with the goal of addressing the mental health and addiction crises in the Tri-Cities communities. As announced by Benton County officials on Thursday, Nov. 10, the purchase of that building has been completed. Furthermore, the county has confirmed...
northeastoregonnow.com
E. Oregon Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Sales of Psilocybin
Voters in Eastern Oregon on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to prohibit the sale of psilocybin, otherwise known as magic mushrooms. Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic chemical obtained from certain mushrooms and was made legal for manufacture, sale, and purchase at licensed service centers by Oregon voters in 2020. (SEE ALSO: Local Election...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla, Morrow preliminary election results
Umatilla County preliminary results (contested races only):. County Commissioner Position 1: Cindy Timmons 55.28 percent, Susan Bower 44.33 percent. County Commissioner Position 2: John Shaver 63.3 percent, HollyJo Beers 36.40 percent. Athena City Council Position 1: Wayne Kostur 44.32 percent, Justin Mitchell 33.24 percent. Helix City Council Position 6: Zach...
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
Tri-Cities candidate trailing on election night is now leading by 3 votes
“I think it’s going to be a pretty close race.”
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
KXL
Police Chief In Washington State City Fired
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
Navy vet, retired PNNL employee awarded with a $50,000 new smile
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (CBOMS) in Kennewick awarded Mike Blakley, a Navy veteran and retired PNNL employee with a procedure that will change his life. It’s a brand new set of permanent teeth, costing $50,000, free of charge. Blakley found out he was selected for the new smile Monday morning. “I was not expecting something...
Kennewick loses longtime grocery + A Tri-Cities favorite eatery reopens + A new Dutch Bros
Also, one of the most unique restaurants in Tri-Cities is back after closing early in the pandemic.
A Tri-City musician suffered in silence. Now she wants to bring stories into the light
“As long as we pretend an infection is not there, it just spreads.”
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 2 people to Kennewick hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning for carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department were dispatched to the 600 block of South Fir Street just after 6:30 a.m. A neighbor had called for help after finding three people in the home were not alert and going in and out of...
nbcrightnow.com
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate man for suspicious drowning of Richland 1-year-old
RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives with the Richland Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on October 28 to investigate a suspicious drowning at the WoodSpring Suites on Tapteal Drive. The man had found the 13-month-old child in his care facedown in the bathtub, according to RPD Detective Christian Jabri. The child was declared dead October 30.
