Lehigh Valley weather: The 3 rainy waves of Nicole before a chill sets in
What early Friday morning was Tropical Depression Nicole centered over Georgia is rushing north and will impact the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey in three waves, EPAWA Weather Consulting says. There will be light to moderate morning rain, followed by a short dry period, meteorologist Bobby Martrich said in...
Lehigh Valley weather: Nicole’s rain to be heaviest to the west, but could still soak area
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to make for a rainy and breezy Friday in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, but the heaviest precipitation will stay to the west of the region, forecasts show. Nicole made landfall early Thursday as a Category One hurricane with sustained winds...
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
Wolf administration reminds Pennsylvanians to be cautious during Tropical Storm Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With heavy widespread rainfall anticipated across the state Friday into Saturday, PennDOT and PEMA are reminding Pennsylvanians to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain. Rain is expected to begin Friday morning and continue throughout the day and into early-morning Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected...
Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
WOLF
Tropical Storm Nicole - heavy rain expected across NEPA by end of the week
The tropics are reminding everyone that hurricane season goes until November 30 and Florida is once again bracing for another storm. Tropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic and is expected to make landfall Wednesday night along the east coast of the Sunshine State. After Florida, Nicole will turn to the northeast and impact the majority of the eastern United States. Here's everything you need to know!
Here’s when to see the last total lunar eclipse until 2025 in PA
(WTAJ) — Early Tuesday morning, election day, will see a full moon along with a total Lunar Eclipse and it’ll be the last one we see in Central Pennsylvania until 2025. The eclipse Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, will begin around 3:02 a.m. The maximum part of the eclipse will happen at 5:17 a.m. and the […]
Facing bird flu threat, Lehigh Valley Zoo moves most birds indoors
Lehigh Valley Zoo on Wednesday night announced what it called the challenging decision to move most of its birds on exhibit to indoor spaces. The goal is to eliminate contact with wild birds as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — bird flu — continues to circulate nearby and nationwide.
Lights in Greenawalds opens this weekend with kickoff event that’s been on hiatus for 3 years
Mike Yellak took a few years off from the party celebrating the annual opening of Lights in Greenawalds, but he’s again planning to celebrate the lighting up of his whole block for the holiday season. And the event is happening this weekend. Yellak will plug in the 100,000-plus lights...
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Lisa Boscola keeps her Pa. Senate seat in redrawn ‘purple’ district
Watching stranger after stranger head into the polls to vote can be nerve-racking, even for a 28-year state politician. On Tuesday, Lisa Boscola didn’t know whether she’d be able to hold her state Senate seat in the newly redrawn 18th District spanning the Lehigh-Northampton counties’ border. The...
One bird is found at nearly every backyard feeder in Pa. Here are the other 24 most common
Northern cardinals showed up at nearly all backyard bird feeders during fall through spring 2021-22, according to Project FeederWatch, a citizen-science data-gathering project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology now in its 36th year. The favorite among backyard birders was reported at 96 percent of the nearly 1,000 feeders reporting...
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Friday? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, stock markets, stores, restaurants
Veterans Day 2022 is Friday, Nov. 11. It is an annual day to honor men and women who served in the U.S. military. Veterans Day, which celebrates the service of all military veterans, is sometimes confused with Memorial Day, the holiday in late May that honors those who died while serving in the military.
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
COVID, flu and RSV cases rising as weather cools, threatening ‘tripledemic,’ LVHN says
As weather temperatures drop in and around the Lehigh Valley, cases of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are rising across the region and the country. The three viral diseases are creating a “tripledemic” with the potential to wreak havoc this winter. That’s according to the Lehigh Valley...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania
The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 11-17)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this month....
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
fox29.com
Oz does not concede in Pa. Senate race, vows to wait until all ballots are counted
Pennsylvania's Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz did not conceded after Lt. Governor John Fetterman was declared the winner. He said he is going to wait until all ballots are counted. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
