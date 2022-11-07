Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2news.com
Snow Totals and Cold Temperatures
Snow is not fun to drive in but we do need it in the Sierra this year. Hopefully an active start to November is only the beginning to a snowy winter season, but unfortunately there is no correlation between the two. Regardless, I think we’ll take the feet of snow...
KOLO TV Reno
Local Public Works crews prep for winter season with Snow Plow Simulator
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the last two days, public works crews with the city and county participated in a two-hour training program which included a virtual snow plow simulator. The experience, a first of its kind for our region, allows for crew members to get comfortable operating a 60,000...
KOLO TV Reno
Snow Plow Drivers Taught By Simulation
This is a recurring recording of the 5 pm newscast. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Cold weather will persist through the weekend, as several reinforcing shots of cold air will slide into our region. One system on Saturday will bring a burst of snow showers Saturday evening into Saturday night. Accumulation and winter driving conditions are possible. -Jeff.
Live Design
Anolis Helps Spread Romanza In Reno
The unique ambience, smells, tastes and cultural whiffs of traditional Italy and its beautiful Tuscany region can be exquisitely sampled by lucky diners delving into the fine cuisine offered at the Romanza restaurant in Reno, Nevada, USA. Part of the exclusive Peppermill Resort Hotel & Spa property, the whole Romanza...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Holiday Arts Festival at the Lake Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is kicking off the holiday season with the Lake Mansion Holiday Arts Festival. It’s free and family friendly. The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Mansion at 250 Court Street in Reno. It is open to the public will feature eight hands-on art making stations, ornament making, a meet and greet with Santa, and a holiday pop-up store. Every child in attendance will receive a free book from Spread the Word Nevada and there will be a toy drive to benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation. Santa Claus will be making an appearance from 10 a.m. to noon to hear wish lists and for photo opportunities. The free event, hosted by Arts for All Nevada, features interactive art stations, Santa Claus, free books for kids and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Chemigram Landscapes Exhibition at Stremmel Gallery
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance to look at landscapes like you’ve never seen them before. Stremmel Gallery is showcasing the work of a local artist who has a unique way of creating his pieces. Nolan Preece refers to his work as chemical painting. He’s invented a way to use photographic paper, floor wax and chemical reactions to create incredibly detailed and textured works of art.
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Christmas Wonderland: Baby, it’s Cold Outside!
RENO, Nev. – THE ROW announces the return of “Christmas Wonderland” in the Eldorado Showroom, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with performances through Sunday, Dec. 25. This notable family-friendly holiday spectacular will be complete with stunning glitzy costumes, festive thematic decor, new numbers and choreography along with performances from the highest kicking chorus girls found on this side of the North Pole!
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
mynews4.com
Caught on cam: Bear takes relaxing dip in Reno resident's pond
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Splish splash I was taking a bath! Shocking moments caught on camera when a bear helps themselves to a dip in homeowner's pond in Reno. The residents had just recently moved their Ring doorbell when they noticed their pond was missing a significant amount of water two days in a row.
KOLO TV Reno
Project Bear Hugs partners with Waste Management of Northern Nevada for local Christmas parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since being founded in 2013, Project Bear Hugs provides much needed comfort and relief to victims of disaster. Over the last 9 years, the organization has successfully provided much needed comfort items and donations to thousands of disaster victims across the U.S., including, most recently, victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. They will also be sending “comfort items” like stuffed animals, blankets and pillows to victims of Hurricane Nicole in the coming weeks. If you would like to donate, click here.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Red Cross volunteers assist with hurricane relief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada continue to help residents in the area. Executive Director Mary Powell visited KOLO 8 to talk about what she witnessed when she was deployed there, the assistance they’re providing now and their plans as another storm is expected.
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Gas provides tips to winterize your home and prevent natural gas leaks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’re seeing below-freezing temperature this week. If you haven’t prepared your home for the coming winter months, Southwest Gas has some important reminders. Add weather stripping to doors and windows. It can prevent heat from escaping and save you money. Have an annual inspection of...
KOLO TV Reno
All welcome to NIA Thanksgiving service
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All people are invited to the free Nevada Interfaith Association Thanksgiving service. This is a northern Nevada tradition that has gone uninterrupted for 37 years even during the pandemic. The evening will include a worship service, prayer, and music from a variety of faith traditions. The...
goldcountrymedia.com
Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
franchising.com
Saladworks and Frutta Bowls to Open Co-Branded Location in Reno, Nevada
Co-Branded Restaurant Will Feature Fresh, Customizable Salads and Superfoods Café. November 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // Reno, NV - Saladworks will debut a co-branded restaurant location in Reno, NV on November 14. The new restaurant, located at 5210 Longley Lane Suite 100, focuses on salad and Açai bowl customization through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients – allowing guests to create a meal as original as they are. In addition to a wide array of chef-created Signature recipes, Saladworks and Frutta Bowls offer create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, soups, bowls, smoothies, toasts, protein bites and more.
Mountain Democrat
Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Industrial Team Announces Panattoni Development’s 195,000± SF Addition to Spanish Springs Business Center
(RENO, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the development of 420 Ingenuity Ave. by Panattoni Development Company, a 195,000± square foot Class A industrial building in northern Nevada’s Spanish Springs Business Center with planned delivery in Q4 2023. The project will feature a...
