ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef

The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Save the Date: Bend’s Veterans Day Parade and some fun weekend events

Rhea Panela has a look at the Bend Veterans Day Parade and a couple of weekend events to peruse. Find much more at http://events.ktvz.com. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled

I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
BEND, OR
bendmagazine.com

Dancing at Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in Bend

Marcelle Howard began dancing at the age of three at a studio formerly known as Jean’s Dancing School in Prineville. Slipping on her tap shoes, she emerged into her first recital before dance became her life’s work. “I was able to do a triple threat: ballet, jazz and tap as a senior in high school,” Howard said about her growth as a dance student. From there she studied in Western Oregon and taught dance at multiple locations around Central Oregon, including the Athletic Club of Bend. After noticing a lack of dance classes in Bend offered for young children, Howard opened Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance in 1995, which now offers classes for children ages three and older. The first class at her studio was a pre-ballet class for ages three to five; Howard recalls the school only blossoming from there. Today, she has a team of experienced dance teachers working beside her to urge the mission of Mrs. Marcelle’s The School of Dance forward.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Bend's Mayor-Elect on Making Bend Better ▶ [with video]

Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler became Mayor-Elect Melanie Kebler Tuesday night, besting rival Chris Piper in a two-person race for the city's top elected position. Kebler was elected to the Bend City Council during the 2020 election, and now, with two years left in that term, one of her first tasks as mayor will be to help appoint the person to sit in the remaining two years of that term.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart

Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Mixed Results In Local Elections

BEND, OR -- Voters were split on requests to fund Redmond Area Parks and Recreation. The district's construction bond is passing by a slim margin, as of Wednesday morning - with 51% voting yes. However, RAPRD's operating levy request is failing handily, with 60% voting no. Crook County voters also shot down the Bowman Museum’s operating levy request. However, Madras-area voters approved their Aquatic Center’s levy renewal. The $250 million bond for Bend-La Pine Schools appears to have been approved, based on preliminary numbers.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Bend set to welcome new mayor, 2 new city councilors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council had a big night on Tuesday, as midterm elections resulted in a new mayor-elect and two new city councilors. As of midday Wednesday, Councilor Melanie Kebler holds a 10-point lead over Chris Piper in the race fr mayor. Barb Campbell was strongly leading the race for a two-year council seat, while newcomers Ariel Mendez and Mike Riley will be new city councilors, come January.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘I didn’t want him to die’: Ian Cranston takes stand, recounts fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr.

Ian Cranston, on trial for murder in the September 2021 downtown Bend shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, recounting the fateful encounter and saying he felt he had no choice but to fire his gun after Washington punched him and wouldn’t leave. The post ‘I didn’t want him to die’: Ian Cranston takes stand, recounts fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cranston’s friend Tyler Smith testifies on day 3 of murder trial

Tuesday was the third day of the murder trial of Ian Cranston, the man accused of murdering a young man in Downtown Bend last year. Barry Washington, Jr. was shot and killed outside The Capitol club after a fight in September 2021. On Tuesday, the first witness to take the...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy