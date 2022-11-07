Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Love Like Adam: After Hazing Death, Family Works for Change
Adam Oakes was just 19 years old when he died in a hazing incident on February 27, 2021, while attending VCU during his freshman year of college. As a Delta Chi pledge, Adam attended what is called a big/little reveal night where he was told to drink a bottle of Jack Daniels. He died later that night form alcohol poisoning.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Hires Deputy for Emergency Management
The Town of Leesburg continues its focus on crisis planning with the appointment of a deputy emergency management coordinator. Amy Cornell-Titcomb joins the town staff in that position two weeks after the town announced the hiring of Alex Fitch as emergency management coordinator. Cornell-Titcomb most recently served as the emergency...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Cold Weather Shelter Opens Nov. 15
Residents have been enjoying summer-like weather in recent days, but county leaders are planning for the the much colder days that are coming. The Loudoun County Hypothermia Prevention Shelter will open Tuesday, Nov. 15, for single adults aged 18 and older experiencing homelessness. The shelter provides a warm indoor sleeping...
loudounnow.com
Ashburn Marketing Firm Awarded for VDH Vaccine Campaign
Ashburn marketing firm Identika has been recognized for a campaign at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic urging people to remember those other vaccines. Their statewide campaign, developed for the Virginia Department of Health, was awarded gold at the Davey Awards, the largest awards ceremony for smaller firms, sanctioned and judged by the invitation-only Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Treasurer Zurn Will Not Seek Reelection
Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn announced Thursday on Facebook that he will not seek reelection in 2023, ending a career in elected office that began in with a special election in 1990 in a very different Loudoun. That was when Zurn won a seat representing the Sterling District on the...
loudounnow.com
Joan Theresa Adams Jasinski, 1950-2022
Joan Theresa Adams Jasinski passed away peacefully in her home in Bluemont, Virginia on November 2, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. Joan was born on March 8, 1950, in New York, NY. In 1959 she moved upstate New York to Ulster County where she attended school. She then moved to Pearl River, N.Y. and started her career in hairdressing.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Holds Public Briefings on Main Street Program
Leesburg’s Department of Economic Development tonight will hold the first of two public meetings to present information on the Virginia Main Street Program and how it could be applied downtown. The session will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. in the lower-level meeting room at the Ida Lee...
loudounnow.com
Gray Recognized for Round Hill History Contributions
The Round Hill Town Council on Nov. 2 gave special recognition to Pete Gray for his contributions to documenting the town’s history over the past 35 years. Last month, he donated his collection of more than 100 historic photos, newspaper clippings, maps, and other records to the town. Gray...
loudounnow.com
Kay-Jo Turner Combs, 1938-2022
Kay-Jo Turner Combs, 84, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, Virginia. She was born on August 6, 1938, in Romney, West Virginia to the late Lloyd W. Turner and Blanche Hamilton Turner. Kay-Jo was a graduate of Romney High School and attended Nurses Training at Winchester Memorial Hospital. Kay-Jo and her late husband, Don, were founders and owners of Electrical Contractors, Inc. in Winchester.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board
With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
loudounnow.com
Hillsboro Gets New Council Member
Roger Vance will continue to serve as Hillsboro’s mayor, following the town’s elections on Tuesday. The unofficial results of the balloting, which is conducted entirely by write-in ballots, were released Wednesday night. Voters also filled five Town Council seats. Planning Commission Chairman David MacDuffee joins the council, filling...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun College Entrance Exams Scores Drop, But Above Average
Although their scores dropped from last year, Loudoun students taking the ACT and SAT scored higher on average than other students in Virginia and across the country, according to a press release from the school division. The news comes as the nationwide class of 2022’s ACT scores are the lowest...
loudounnow.com
Wexton Holds House Seat; Burk, Milan Top Mayors' Races
Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) for a third term in the House of Representatives, elected two new School Board members and filled a host of town council seats. About 50% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots during weeks of early voting or...
loudounnow.com
Burk Withstands Fox Challenge in Leesburg
Leesburg voters returned Mayor Kelly Burk for a fourth two-year term Tuesday night. Burk turned back a challenge from council member Suzanne Fox, garnering 57.5% of the vote, according to preliminary totals. Incumbent Neil Steinberg was the top vote-getter in the council races with almost 9,500 votes. He’ll be joined...
loudounnow.com
Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun
Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
loudounnow.com
Milan Beats Grewe for Purcellville Mayor
Stanley J. Milan Sr. on Tuesday beat Joel D. Grewe in the race between two incumbent council members to replace Kwasi Fraser as Purcellville’s mayor. Fraser did not seek reelection after serving four two-year terms. Preliminary tallies Tuesday night showed Milan earned 53.8% of the vote with Grewe coming...
loudounnow.com
Lovettsville Elects New Mayor, 3 New Council Members
Lovettsville residents have elected Christopher M. Hornbaker as mayor along with three new Town Council members. The four ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election. Robert M. “Bobby” Merhaut, Brandon A. Davis and Jennifer K. Reed will be filling the seats left vacant by Hornbaker, who currently serves as vice mayor, and council members Tony Quintana and Renee Edmonston who did not run for election. Incumbent Mayor Nate Fontaine did not seek reelection after two terms in the seat.
loudounnow.com
Cooperative Extension to Host Ag Tech Field Day in Middleburg
The Virginia Cooperative Extension and its partners will host an Agricultural Technology Field Day on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Middleburg Agricultural Research & Extension or MARE Center. People of all ages interested in agriculture are invited to attend the free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The field...
loudounnow.com
Hamilton Goes for Incumbents
Faced with the town’s largest roster of candidates in memory, Hamilton voters on Tuesday opted to stay the course. Incumbent Mayor Ken Wine and three sitting council members were all elected to new four-year terms. Wine is a veteran council member who was appointed mayor earlier this year, following...
loudounnow.com
Sterling Playmakers to Present ‘If It’s Monday, This Must Be Christmas’
Theater lovers looking for something different in a holiday show may take in the comedic mystery of a detective trying to solve the mystery of a stolen payroll—and Santa Claus’s kidnapping—on Christmas Eve from the Sterling Playmakers. Tickets are on sale for “If It’s Monday, This Must...
