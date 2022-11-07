Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters investigating explosion, blaze at business in Atascocita, officials say
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are working to put out a blaze caused by an explosion at a business in Atascocita Friday. Firefighters were called to the 18300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway after receiving...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Galveston (Galveston, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Galveston on Tuesday. The crash happened on the Gulf Freeway involving three bikers and a separate motorcycle.
cruzely.com
The Biggest Cruise Ship Ever to Sail From Texas Arrives in Galveston
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but until now that hasn’t always meant the cruise ships. Starting today, that’s all changed. Now, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas arrived in Galveston, marking the first time ever that an Oasis-class cruise ship — the largest class of cruise ships on the planet — has docked in Texas.
3 riders killed, 1 injured in separate motorcycle crashes this weekend on I-45 and Galveston
Three bikers were killed, and one was seriously injured after separate motorcycle crashes happened over the weekend in Galveston and Dickinson, according to police.
2 men in body armor claiming to be HPD, kick in family's front door during deadly home invasion, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at...
Dozens of dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in the Heights
HOUSTON — Dozens of starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in the Heights, according to the Houston SPCA. The Animal Cruelty Investigation team found 50 emaciated and severely matted dogs covered in urine and feces last week at a home on E. 25th Street.
50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas
HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston. According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”
Click2Houston.com
3 eastbound lanes on I-10 closed after 18-wheeler hits bridge, loses load, officials say
HOUSTON – Several eastbound lanes on I-10 were closed after an 18-wheeler struck a bridge and lost its load, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident was reported at 3:05 p.m. on I-10 at Waco Street. According to Houston TranStar, three center lanes were closed as crews work...
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
'Really Scary': Texas Woman Robbed While Unloading Groceries In Driveway
"I just feel like we need to bring justice to this individual..."
fox26houston.com
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
Southbound lanes of I-69 Eastex Freeway reopen over 4 hours after pedestrian killed
It was a slow morning commute for drivers in the Kingwood area today. All lanes reopened at 10:43 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Eastex Freeway inbound near Loop 494 shut down due to heavy police presence, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Eastex Freeway going inbound near Loop 494 is shut down due to heavy police presence in the area. Officers with the Houston Police Department have not provided additional details at this time. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find Thanksgiving To Go In Houston for 2022
Ready or not, Thanksgiving 2022 is nearly upon us! Bring on the turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and, ahem, “spirited” dinner conversation. To help grease the wheels of hospitality, Houston restaurants are offering full spreads to-go, along with à la carte selections for starters, mains, sides, desserts and wines. There are even locations serving free Thanksgiving meals and turkeys. We wish you and yours a happy, healthy, safe and fulfilling holiday!
Shooting reports near elementary school in SE Houston was disturbance between parents, HPD says
HPD said they received reports of shots fired, but at the scene, officers found that a shooting had not taken place and it was rather a disturbance involving parents.
HPD release surveillance images amid search for gunman who shot employee at taco truck
Officers say the 19-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
24-year-old accused in death of Club Onyx security guard arrested in Arizona, HPD says
The suspect was arrested a day after the shooting, but he was given a $500,000 bond and released, authorities say. Now, he's waiting to be extradited to Harris County.
news4sanantonio.com
Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery
HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
