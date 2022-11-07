Read full article on original website
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
The Verge
Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas
Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles
Plug-in hybrids are becoming more popular as gas prices soar. However, there are only 2 PHEVs with an electric driving range over 40 miles. The post Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
RideApart
2023 Honda EM1 e: Electric Moped Makes First Appearance At EICMA 2022
Honda announced an ambitious plan to introduce at least 10 electric two-wheelers by the year 2025 earlier in 2022. Since it’s almost 2023, that doesn’t leave a whole lot of time—but of course, a company like Honda wouldn’t make an announcement like that if it didn’t have at least a few models already up its sleeve.
Autoweek.com
Honda Previews Another Electric Sedan We Won’t Get in the States
Honda reveals e:N2 concept in Shanghai, slated to be produced in China, after previewing three EV concepts including the four-door e:N GT in October 2021. The e:N2 concept is based on the e:N Architecture F platform that Honda has developed for China. The automaker intends to begin production of EVs...
Top Speed
Lotus Knows EVs Are The Future But Isn't Counting Out Synthetic Fuels
The electric car front has been climbing rapidly as automotive manufacturers jump on the bandwagon toward the revolution. With brands ranging from Hyundai to Lamborghini embracing the changes as they come, some companies still insist on finding alternatives to electricity, such as hydrogen or other materials. Some brands, like Lotus, are looking into other sources with synthetic fueling alongside electricity as a future power system for their cars. And they are not alone. Porsche and a few other brands want to remain in the combustion engine market in any way possible, and they are prepared to do the research to allow it.
Top Speed
The New Honda CL500 Scrambler Can Take Anything You Throw At It
Honda’s 500cc lineup has garnered a lot of fans around the world, and for 2023, the Japanese giant is adding another motorcycle to it - the CL500 scrambler. For those of you who don’t know, the CL badge was borne by Honda’s first-ever scrambler in the 1960s, and 2022 marks 60 years of it. So in a way, the CL500 not only allows the company to attack the hotter-than-ever scrambler market, it also pays homage to the iconic CL.
Top Speed
Top 10 Adventure Bikes Under 800cc
While adventure bikes are all the rage at the moment, not everyone has either the budget or the height for one of the 900-1290cc monsters that are topping the sales charts at the moment, but they still want to enjoy the wild trail and long-distance journeys in comfort. Luckily, there is a wide selection of sub-800cc adventure bikes on the market that have all the abilities of their bigger brothers, but none of the height and bulk, and crucially, cost a lot less. Often, going less expensive means compromising on features and performance, but that doesn’t always mean they are worse when it comes to doing what they were designed to do.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Good News For Tesla And EV Brands: Batteries With More Range Capacity By Rearranging Structure Of Cathodes
Eliminating empty spaces that are created in battery electrodes can help increase the capacity of the battery (up to 25%), and consequently the range of EVs in which they are implemented, according to an interesting study recently published. A team of scientists from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology...
Bollinger Motors' New Battery Partner Could Revolutionize EV Range And Charging
Bollinger Motors has officially announced Our Next Energy (ONE) as the battery supplier for its commercial electric trucks. ONE previously made waves when it installed a new-gen battery pack into a Tesla Model S and then drove it for 752 miles on a single charge and has seen massive investment from BMW.
electrek.co
Geely’s Radar Auto launches RD6 electric pickup in China for under $25K
Less than six months after Geely Group announced a new outdoors-centric marque called Radar Auto, the nascent brand has launched its first electric pickup truck in China – the RD6. Production is officially underway overseas and order books have opened, starting at an MSRP around $25,000. Radar Auto may...
Top Speed
All-Electric Honda Prelude Could Join The NSX in 2028
Honda is working on an all-electric successor for its NSX super sports car, and this EV sports car could get a companion. According to a rumor from Japan, another two-door sports coupe from the Japanese brand could come onto the market around two years after the NSX. And it could revive the Prelude name in the process.
Top Speed
2023 Indian FTR: Performance, Price, And Photos
Indian Motorcycles subjected its FTR 1200 model to a ground-up rebuild to capitalize on the success of its Flat-Track race team and the concurrent interest in the made-for-public model. The newly rebranded Indian FTR carries a top-shelf suspension with a tweaked engine, and it all comes shot in a new colorway to set it apart at a glance from its predecessors.
Top Speed
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Features A Hellcat V-8-Rivaling Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust: Will It Win Over Purists?
The writing's on the wall, folks! The reign of the internal combustion engine is coming to an end! With the EV space filling up with high-performance cars from Porsche, Tesla, and others, it's time to face the cruel reality! Even Dodge has taken the plunge now, which is a hard pill to swallow because it was single-handedly keeping the "no replacement for displacement" momentum going all these years. Many people who have always preferred internal combustion engines are unhappy about this shift. However, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis seems unfazed by the scenario and is quite convinced that nothing will stop this change. He is prepared to "crash the party and do it differently than everybody else", and the Dodge Daytona SRT EV Concept is proof of that. It's still refreshing to see a CEO who isn't afraid to take risks and innovate, even in the face of criticism. With that much confidence, even purists and Mopar fans who are already skeptical and sad about the end of ICE-powered cars might have to change their minds about the muscle EV. But, there is also that nudging question: Will the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT survive the market?
Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads?
Here's a look at how electric vehicle (EV) brakes are different from those in internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, and whether or not EVs have brake pads. The post Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
