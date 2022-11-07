While there was a flurry of upsets around the country on opening night, Texas A&M had no such issues rolling to an 87-54 victory over ULM in the season opener. The Aggies did so despite scoreless outings from Tyrece Radford and Solomon Washington, who led the way for the Aggies with 15 points in an exhibition game against A&M-Kingsville. Wade Taylor was among those who stepped up with 18 points. Five players overall reached double figures including Henry Coleman (14), Dexter Dennis (11), Hayden Hefner (12) and Manny Obaseki (10). The Aggies knocked down 12 threes which was part of a good shooting night overall.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO