One Piece Creator Confirms Whether Uta Is Canon or Not
One Piece has been around for decades, and at this point, only the most intense fans know its canon backward and forward. From its manga to the anime and everything in between, a lot of stories have been told with Luffy at the helm. Most recently, One Piece: Red gave fans more to chew on, and many were left wondering whether its heroine fit into the canon. And according to the series creator, the answer is yes.
Game of Thrones: Why No Spinoffs Will End Up Only on HBO Max
Despite the original series ending more than three years ago, the Game of Thrones universe on HBO is just getting started. The House of the Dragon prequel series, which is set more than 100 years before Game of Thrones, has been a massive success for the premium network. There are several more Thrones spinoffs in different stages of development, and we are likely in for years of GoT-related shows on HBO. That said, it doesn't appear as though any of these titles will be streaming exclusives on HBO Max.
Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10
Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
New Netflix Drama Holds Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
Every week Netflix debuts new programming on its streaming service but not all of them can say that they've premiered with a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer's new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself can though, and still holds a perfect 100% rating on the review aggregator. As of this writing there are eleven reviews for the ten-episode YA series but all of them carry the "Fresh" tomato symbol next to them. Even the audience score for the series is at a near-perfect number with a 94% approval rating from viewers so far. Here's what the reviews are saying:
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Celebrates Hisoka's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has finally come back to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters following the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating Hisoka's comeback to the franchise in an awesome way! Yoshihiro Togashi ended a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters hitting for the last couple of weeks, and that means we have finally gotten to see the next steps of the Succession Contest arc. As the series continues, one of the big highlights has been Hisoka's return to the main events of the action.
Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character
HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.
Target Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale: 10 Best Video Game Deals
Target has a pretty spectacular deal going on for video games right now. The major retailer is helping people clean up their holiday shopping lists (or just making it easy for you to treat yourself) with big sales and deals. Given Black Friday is imminently approaching and people will want to find the best deals on upcoming games, a lot of retailers have begun revealing how they'll be reining in the holidays. Although Black Friday is really, officially, only meant to be one day a year, that has changed over the years with retailers doing week long and even month long deals.
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
PS Plus Adding One of PlayStation's Most Popular RPG Franchises
PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.
The Walking Dead Series Finale Gets Extended Runtime
After 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead is getting an extended goodbye on AMC. The cabler will first air an hour-long retrospective and making-of special ahead of Sunday's "Family," the penultimate episode of the zombie drama wrapping up with its November 20th "Rest in Peace" series finale. The last-ever episode will receive the red carpet treatment with a live finale event in Los Angeles, kicking off with the TWD: Red Carpet Live pre-show simulcast on AMC and AMC+. Following the expanded Walking Dead series finale, the night will end with a super-sized edition of live post-show Talking Dead, where host Chris Hardwick and special guests will discuss the episode and what's still to come in TWD Universe.
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
Fantastic Four: First Teaser Released by Marvel
"Whatever happened to the Fantastic Four?" Ryan North and Iban Coello's Fantastic Four #1, available today, begins with Marvel's first family spread across the country after a devastating event back home in New York. In the new teaser below, the hot-headed Johnny Storm flames on as the Human Torch, Sue and Reed Richards battle Doctor Doom's legion of Doombots as the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, and Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing, protects his wife, Alicia Masters-Grimm. So whatever happened to the Fantastic Four — and when will the superhero team be back together?
