PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.

22 HOURS AGO