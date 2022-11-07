Read full article on original website
Judgement
3d ago
Whoever did this just know the same way you left this woman to die instead of assisting her you will be found the same way. Your karma
Reply
6
Central NY man dies when car crashes into pickup truck; deputies release name
Verona, N.Y. — An Oneida County man died Wednesday after his car crashed into a pickup truck in Verona, deputies said. Federick Rissman, 73, of Verona, was pronounced dead at the scene, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Deputies responded to the crash on...
Crash scene on Floral Avenue closing for further investigation Thursday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police will be closing part of Floral Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5-7 a.m. to conduct additional investigation into the crash this week that left one bicyclist in critical condition. The 200-300 block of Floral avenue will be closed for all travel during the time period....
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Syracuse man stole handgun from car at Destiny USA, fentanyl found during arrest, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with stealing a handgun from a car at Destiny USA and for having 94 envelopes of fentanyl, police said. Michael J. Pagan, 19, stole a credit card and a Glock model 19 .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun from a Kia Sorrento registered in Pennsylvania on Oct. 24, Syracuse police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
House of the Week: ‘Chutzpah’ was needed to restore Syracuse’s ‘Driscoll House’ after 1981 fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When fire tore through the three-story house at 218 Green Street in the Hawley-Green section of Syracuse on June 5, 1981, it was just the latest suspicious blaze to ravage the neighborhood over the previous decade. Left in ruins, it was just another of the close...
Police continue search for Jamesville man reported missing after not picking up daughter
DeWitt, N.Y. — Police are still searching for a Jamesville man who went missing in October. David Benz, 68, is believed to have left his home Oct. 20 without his cell phone, police said. He was supposed to pick up his daughter from work that day around 5 p.m.
Judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 51. Don’t look now, but flurries are in the weekend forecast. Photo of the Day. MYSTERY MACHINE IN SYRACUSE IS ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD: The last presstape machine in the...
One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona
Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
urbancny.com
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver
On Sunday, November 6th, 2022, at around 1:11 A.M., Officers responded to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, Officers located a pedestrian, 40-year-old, Alvina Grant who was just struck by a vehicle. After the crash, the vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene. Grant was transported to Upstate Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff’s Office investigates head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee
LEE- A head-on crash involved two local people Thursday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. It was just before 4:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers were alerted to calls of a head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee. The wreck involved a 2012 GMC SUV and a 2016 Subaru SUV.
Driver dead after 2-car crash in Oneida County, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A driver died Wednesday after two vehicles crashed in the town of Verona, deputies said. Deputies were called to Route 31 near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for the crash, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said in a news release Wednesday night. A driver of one...
WHEC TV-10
Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen
FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Deputies respond to fatal crash in Town of Verona
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car crash in the Town of Verona Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. that resulted in the death of a Verona man. Deputies say 73-year-old Fredrick Rissman was driving, attempting to turn eastbound onto State Route 31 from Kelly...
Criminally negligent homicide 1 of 276 new arrests added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 2 to Nov. 6, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 67.
20-year-old shot multiple times on South Side of Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y — A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times on the South Side of Syracuse Sunday, police said. At 9:45 a.m. Sunday police responded to Upstate University Hospital where a man was seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. The...
6-year-old boy hit by pickup in Madison County, taken to Syracuse hospital, deputies say
Nelson, N.Y. — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Monday after the boy went into a road in Madison County, deputies said. Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the town of Nelson after the boy was hit, according to a news release Tuesday from Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022
(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
cnycentral.com
20-year-old expected to survive after being shot in stomach, groin, Syracuse Police say
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 20-year-old man is expected to survive after showing up at Upstate Hospital with gunshot wounds to his stomach and groin, Syracuse Police said Monday. Officers responded to Upstate Hospital on Sunday, November 6 around 9:45 a.m. to investigate the shooting with injuries. They found that...
