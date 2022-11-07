ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 2

Judgement
3d ago

Whoever did this just know the same way you left this woman to die instead of assisting her you will be found the same way. Your karma

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man stole handgun from car at Destiny USA, fentanyl found during arrest, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with stealing a handgun from a car at Destiny USA and for having 94 envelopes of fentanyl, police said. Michael J. Pagan, 19, stole a credit card and a Glock model 19 .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun from a Kia Sorrento registered in Pennsylvania on Oct. 24, Syracuse police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
ERWIN, NY
Lite 98.7

One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona

Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
VERONA, NY
WKTV

2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver

On Sunday, November 6th, 2022, at around 1:11 A.M., Officers responded to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, Officers located a pedestrian, 40-year-old, Alvina Grant who was just struck by a vehicle. After the crash, the vehicle that hit the pedestrian fled the scene. Grant was transported to Upstate Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen

FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Oneida County Deputies respond to fatal crash in Town of Verona

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car crash in the Town of Verona Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. that resulted in the death of a Verona man. Deputies say 73-year-old Fredrick Rissman was driving, attempting to turn eastbound onto State Route 31 from Kelly...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy