How Hard Will Canes Hit the Transfer Portal?

Transfer Portal can help the Miami Hurricanes revitalize their roster.

It’s been a rough 2022 season for the Miami Hurricanes. It’s Year 1 for head coach Mario Cristobal, and his Canes have produced a 4-5 overall record, with a 2-3 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

To help build the program quicker than normal, it’s a good bet that Miami hits the Transfer Portal for help. Here’s a look at different positions, among others, that the Hurricanes could use immediate help.

Offensive Line Needs Two

It’s been difficult to build consistency. Whether it’s been left tackle Zion Nelson’s knee injury or another member of the Miami offensive line that’s been out, there’s been a hodge-podge of players in the lineup for the Canes.

That’s no good for anyone involved with the Miami program, as continuity has been all but non-existent along the offensive line. The current Miami coaching staff also has to make up for a short depth chart because of the prior staff not recruiting enough offensive linemen during recent recruiting classes.

In short, the Canes honestly need not one, but likely two offensive line transfers, that can at least make the two-deep depth chart next spring. One of them must be a pure offensive tackle as well.

Gaining two quality offensive linemen shall not be easy, but Miami’s offensive line depth cannot rely solely on the top-notch offensive line recruits coming to Coral Gables . Out of all the areas to be addressed, the offensive line is No. 1.

More Competition at Wide Receiver

This category is a bit more refined. It’s not numbers the Canes need, but an additional player that can be counted on. A quality No. 2 receiver, perhaps that could work as well.

A receiver that’s been through the battles of major college football and caught 30 or 40 passes during his college career seems realistic. A player that wants to help build a program, too. If the Canes can land an elite talent, all the better, but it’s not like the Hurricanes are void of talent at receiver.

Quite the contrary. There could be a breakout with the wide receiver position if one more top receiver develops for Miami.

There’s been the emergence of wide receiver Colbie Young . With Young out wide, along with slot receiver Xavier Restrepo coming back, finding that third receiver could make Miami’s passing game go to another level.

Adding a Transfer Portal option to other Hurricanes wide receivers like Jacolby George , Brashard Smith , Key’Shawn Smith , Frank Ladson, Jr. and Michael Redding III increases competition and should enable the Canes to have at least three wide receivers that consistently cause opposing teams issues.

At Least One Defensive Player at All Three Levels

Miami needs help along the defensive line, at linebacker, and in the secondary. Bottom line, the Canes need defensive help across the board. A couple of points at each of the three levels of the defense.

The defensive line has been good at pass rushing, but quality rushing attacks bludgeoned the Canes. Even Duke ran for 200 yards. If the game had not gotten out of hand so quickly, imagine how many yards Florida State would have rushed for. The Noles went for 229 yards on the ground despite not really going full throttle in the latter stages of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nZvy_0j24M6gd00
Miami has high hopes for Darrell Jackson, Jr., but more defensive tackle talent is also needed.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Thus, Miami needs at least one quality run stuffer. A 300-plus pound defensive tackle would be great. Current 6-foot-6 and 300-pound defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr. is a good young player, but Miami needs three or four players of that size and talent. Adding one defensive tackle from the Transfer Portal is a must.

A talented pass rusher should never be turned away, but defensive tackle should be considered the bigger need along the defensive line. The Canes are No. 4 in the nation with 32 sacks, with some of the edge pressure being from underclassmen that will be back next season. Thus, an edge defender is not quite as important as a big-bodied defensive tackle.

At linebacker, just add more talent and playmaking ability. Miami has some talent at linebacker, but it’s not enough for Miami to contend with and defeat top 10 teams as the roster stands today.

In the secondary, this category could be the most difficult and most pressing on defense overall. Every college football team has sought out top cornerbacks for years. That’s not changing. It also meant that landing top talent has been hard.

There’s talent in Miami’s secondary, but let’s be honest, it’s underperformed too many times in 2022. There should be improvements from now until the 2023 season, but more talent is needed to ensure a higher level of success.

At the least, Miami’s incoming freshman cornerbacks are very talented . One or more of Cormani McClain , Antione Jackson (recently reclassified to 2023), and Robert Stafford should be able to contribute next fall. If the Canes could add a quality cornerback from the Transfer Portal to go along with them, that would be the icing on the cake.

The safety position has a very talented sophomore class, plus Al Blades, Jr. , that’s received a good portion of the playing time. All of them are likely back next fall, but they need to be pushed as well. A veteran coming in and competing with Kamren Kinchens, Avontae Williams , James Williams , and Blades makes sense.

Overall, this Miami roster needs help. Heading into next season, the Transfer Portal has to be a pivotal part of helping to rejuvenate the Canes.

