Alabama State

alabamawx.com

Rain Ends Later Today; Much Colder Air For The Weekend

RADAR CHECK: The most widespread rain across Alabama early this morning is over the northeast counties of the state associated with Tropical Depression Nicole, but some patchy light rain is also over the central and western counties of the state as well. Rain will end by midday, and most of the state will be dry this afternoon and tonight (although clouds will linger). Today’s high will be close to 70 degrees.
alabamawx.com

Early Afternoon Update on Tropical Storm Nicole; Rain Getting Closer to Central Alabama

As of 12:30 pm, the main bulk of rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole continues to stay off to our east and southeast, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few light raindrops or drizzle is falling south of I-20 and east of I-65. Rain chances will continue to increase as we go through the afternoon hours and into the evening as Nicole continues to make her northward turn and eventually stars trekking to the north-northeast.
alabamawx.com

Becoming Windy; Rain Tonight/Tomorrow Morning

NICOLE TO BRING RAIN TO PARTS OF ALABAMA: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain to a decent part of Alabama over the next 36 hours. Clouds will increase today, and rain will enter the southeast corner of the state by mid to late afternoon. The high this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
alabamawx.com

Windy, Wet Weather For East Alabama Tomorrow Night/Friday Morning

FINE FALL DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 70-75 degree range across most of Alabama this afternoon… tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 50s. Clouds will increase during the day tomorrow, and rain will move into the eastern half of...
alabamawx.com

Breezy/Rain At Times Tonight For East Alabama

RAIN FOR EAST ALABAMA TONIGHT: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring breezy and wet weather to the eastern half of Alabama tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will we east of I-65, with the heavier amounts (around one inch) near the Georgia state line. Showers across West Alabama tonight will be light and spotty.
alabamawx.com

Cooler Tomorrow; Coldest Air So Far This Season By The Weekend

ANOTHER WARM ONE: Temperatures are in the 80s across Alabama again this afternoon, about 15-20 degrees above average for early November, and at record levels. Birmingham’s high so far is 84, which ties the record for November 8 last set in 2005. Tuscaloosa has soared to 87 degrees. But, this will be the last day of the November heat wave… a dry, backdoor front will pass thorough tonight, pulling down colder air from the northeast.
alabamawx.com

Cooler Today; Nicole To Bring Rain Tomorrow Night/Friday Morning

COOLER: Our November heat wave has ended; we project a high today in the 70-75 degree range thanks to a backdoor front that pulled cooler air in from the northeast last night. The air is dry and the sky will be sunny. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase across the state...
alabamawx.com

Late Morning Update on Tropical Storm Nicole

NICOLE MOVING ACROSS WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA; STRONG WINDS, DANGEROUS STORM SURGE AND WAVES, AND HEAVY RAINS CONTINUE OVER A LARGE AREA. ———————————————– LOCATION…28.2N 82.2W. ABOUT 30 MI…50 KM NE OF TAMPA FLORIDA. ABOUT...
alabamawx.com

Hurricane Nicole Approaching the East Coast of Florida

NICOLE APPROACHING THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA; BRINGING STRONG WINDS, A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, AND HEAVY RAINS. ———————————————– LOCATION…27.0N 78.9W. ABOUT 20 MI…35 KM NNE OF SETTLEMENT POINT GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND. ABOUT 75...
AL.com

Fireball ‘brighter than the full moon’ spotted in Alabama, a dozen other states, NASA says

A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
alabamawx.com

Some Evening Notes on Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole continues to steadily intensify tonight. Top winds at 6 p.m. were 65 mph, same as on the 3 p.m. CST advisory, but the pressure dropped 6 MB to 984 MB according to NOAA Hurricane Hunters. The last fix also read 984 MB. The center is about 370...
wvtm13.com

Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend

Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
US105

PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years

Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Getting to know the startups in the Alabama Launchpad Social Impact Competition: Reboot Reforestation and OMNIS

Reboot Reforestation wants to plant a seed, or more accurately, thousands of acres of seeds, across Alabama and the Southeast. The Tuscaloosa-based startup seeks to help restore longleaf pine forests across the Southeastern United States. The longleaf pine, Alabama’s state tree, once sprawled across an estimated 90 million acres from...
