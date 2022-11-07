Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Rain Ends Later Today; Much Colder Air For The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: The most widespread rain across Alabama early this morning is over the northeast counties of the state associated with Tropical Depression Nicole, but some patchy light rain is also over the central and western counties of the state as well. Rain will end by midday, and most of the state will be dry this afternoon and tonight (although clouds will linger). Today’s high will be close to 70 degrees.
alabamawx.com
Early Afternoon Update on Tropical Storm Nicole; Rain Getting Closer to Central Alabama
As of 12:30 pm, the main bulk of rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole continues to stay off to our east and southeast, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few light raindrops or drizzle is falling south of I-20 and east of I-65. Rain chances will continue to increase as we go through the afternoon hours and into the evening as Nicole continues to make her northward turn and eventually stars trekking to the north-northeast.
alabamawx.com
Becoming Windy; Rain Tonight/Tomorrow Morning
NICOLE TO BRING RAIN TO PARTS OF ALABAMA: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain to a decent part of Alabama over the next 36 hours. Clouds will increase today, and rain will enter the southeast corner of the state by mid to late afternoon. The high this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
alabamawx.com
Windy, Wet Weather For East Alabama Tomorrow Night/Friday Morning
FINE FALL DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 70-75 degree range across most of Alabama this afternoon… tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 50s. Clouds will increase during the day tomorrow, and rain will move into the eastern half of...
alabamawx.com
Breezy/Rain At Times Tonight For East Alabama
RAIN FOR EAST ALABAMA TONIGHT: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring breezy and wet weather to the eastern half of Alabama tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will we east of I-65, with the heavier amounts (around one inch) near the Georgia state line. Showers across West Alabama tonight will be light and spotty.
Coldest air of the season headed for Alabama this weekend
A blast of polar air is headed for Alabama, and it should begin to arrive on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. While the first half of this week featured record highs in the mid- to upper 80s in Alabama, the end of the week will be quite the opposite.
alabamawx.com
Cooler Tomorrow; Coldest Air So Far This Season By The Weekend
ANOTHER WARM ONE: Temperatures are in the 80s across Alabama again this afternoon, about 15-20 degrees above average for early November, and at record levels. Birmingham’s high so far is 84, which ties the record for November 8 last set in 2005. Tuscaloosa has soared to 87 degrees. But, this will be the last day of the November heat wave… a dry, backdoor front will pass thorough tonight, pulling down colder air from the northeast.
alabamawx.com
Cooler Today; Nicole To Bring Rain Tomorrow Night/Friday Morning
COOLER: Our November heat wave has ended; we project a high today in the 70-75 degree range thanks to a backdoor front that pulled cooler air in from the northeast last night. The air is dry and the sky will be sunny. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds will increase across the state...
Hurricane Nicole Moving On Shore Tonight. Alabama Weather Aware Thursday Night.
As we near the midnight hour, Nicole nears the southeast coast of Florida. At 10:25 PM the center of circulation is about 50 miles NE of West Palm Beach, where rain is already stretching across south Florida. Landfall is expected around midnight as a category 1 hurricane. After moving on shore, Nicole will start turning […]
alabamawx.com
Late Morning Update on Tropical Storm Nicole
NICOLE MOVING ACROSS WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA; STRONG WINDS, DANGEROUS STORM SURGE AND WAVES, AND HEAVY RAINS CONTINUE OVER A LARGE AREA. ———————————————– LOCATION…28.2N 82.2W. ABOUT 30 MI…50 KM NE OF TAMPA FLORIDA. ABOUT...
wvtm13.com
Meteors and Taurid fireballs lit up the Tuesday night sky in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Did you see the bright flash in the sky over Alabama on Tuesday night?. A total of seven bright meteors lit up the sky over the Eastern United States on Election Night 2022 starting with one squarely over Central Alabama just after 8:30 PM. Dr. Bill...
alabamawx.com
Hurricane Nicole Approaching the East Coast of Florida
NICOLE APPROACHING THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA; BRINGING STRONG WINDS, A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, AND HEAVY RAINS. ———————————————– LOCATION…27.0N 78.9W. ABOUT 20 MI…35 KM NNE OF SETTLEMENT POINT GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND. ABOUT 75...
Fireball ‘brighter than the full moon’ spotted in Alabama, a dozen other states, NASA says
A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
alabamawx.com
Some Evening Notes on Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole continues to steadily intensify tonight. Top winds at 6 p.m. were 65 mph, same as on the 3 p.m. CST advisory, but the pressure dropped 6 MB to 984 MB according to NOAA Hurricane Hunters. The last fix also read 984 MB. The center is about 370...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
wvtm13.com
Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend
Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
alabamawx.com
TS Nicole Approaching the Northwestern Bahamas; New Storm Surge Warning Issues
———————————————– LOCATION…26.5N 76.7W. ABOUT 210 MI…340 KM E OF WEST PALM BEACH FLORIDA. PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 265 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H. MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…986 MB…29.12 INCHES. WATCHES AND...
alabamawx.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Eastern & Southeastern Parts of Central Alabama for Much of Thursday
NWS Birmingham has issued a WIND ADVISORY valid starting at 8 am CST Thursday morning and is set to expire at 12 am CST for the following counties in Central Alabama: Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon, Pike, Randolph, Russell, and Tallapoosa. Here are the details…. Northeast winds 15...
