MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered at Meridian Community College to celebrate the lives of veterans who fought for our freedom. “I mean, the veterans are such an important part of our Community and their important part of this college. So we like to take an opportunity a couple of times a year, but in certainly in this form at this time of the year, to just honor them and to recognize their contribution. We have a number of faculty and staff and students who are veterans. Of course, certainly, our community just relies on on our military bases and our opportunities in that regard,” said the Meridian Community College President, Dr. Thomas Huebner.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO