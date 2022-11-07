Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope Nov. 20-Dec. 31
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Opening Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is set for Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday tours also start Nov. 20 and continue through Dec. 31. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Merrehope will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for military and senior citizens and $5 for students.
WTOK-TV
Boys and Girls Club hosts Celebration of Excellence
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Boys and Girls Club had a packed house Thursday night for its biggest fundraiser.. Celebration of Excellence had not been held since 2019 because of the pandemic. The guest speaker was Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) NOLA.
WTOK-TV
Habitat for Humanity receives big donation from businesses
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a huge donation on Wednesday. Representatives from BankPlus, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded a total of over 19,000 dollars for the Partnership Grant Program. Monica Bradley, the Executive Director with Habitat for Humanity,...
WTOK-TV
MCC hosts event honoring veterans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered at Meridian Community College to celebrate the lives of veterans who fought for our freedom. “I mean, the veterans are such an important part of our Community and their important part of this college. So we like to take an opportunity a couple of times a year, but in certainly in this form at this time of the year, to just honor them and to recognize their contribution. We have a number of faculty and staff and students who are veterans. Of course, certainly, our community just relies on on our military bases and our opportunities in that regard,” said the Meridian Community College President, Dr. Thomas Huebner.
WTOK-TV
Highland Park Carousel fully repaired
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Dentzel Carousel at Highland Park is now open after being shut down for several months. Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams rode the newly restored carousel Wednesday, along with Zane Royal, who repaired the motor. The City of Meridian said the cause of the shutdown was a gear in the carousel that was broken. Adams said the carousel will be open but only on Saturdays.
WTOK-TV
Anderson Regional Cancer Center brings awareness to lung cancer this month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Anderson Regional Cancer Center said lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Lung cancer is most commonly caused by smoking but being exposed to second-hand smoke, radon gas and other occupational materials could...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 11_10_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate McKenzie Blair Bounds. Bounds is a 28-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 120 pounds. She is wanted on a bench warrant out Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County elects new school superintendent
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County elected a new superintendent Tuesday. Jacqui James will take over the job next year after defeating incumbent Dorothy Banks and Dr. Tatshum “Blakley” Johnson. James has been in education for nearly 30 years. After pulling herself out of retirement, she ran...
WTOK-TV
City and county officials welcome new business to Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City and county economic development leaders attended a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of The Growing Tree. It’s a new business that management said will help children with autism reach their greatest potential. The location at 6301 Hwy 39 North was once a daycare center....
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Billy Sollie announces plan to retire
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After 27 years as Lauderdale County Sheriff, Billy Sollie said that he will not seek re-election. Sheriff Sollie said he will finish out his seventh term in office and then spend more time with his family and traveling. Sollie has been in law enforcement for nearly 50 years. He was elected sheriff in 1995. Since then, the department has become accredited and recently moved into a new building.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
WTOK-TV
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Baseball and softball athletes and enthusiasts will soon have indoor batting cages to help improve their skills. Meridian will be home to a new business with state of the art technology. Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes, such as...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Sunday there is a low potential for frost with overnight lows near freezing
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY and Happy Veterans Day! We have made it to the end of the week! High temperatures today are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. A cold front system is on the way bringing very, very cold air along with it. High temperatures starting Saturday will drop nearly 20 degrees into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be near or below freezing (32 degrees). Jacket and sweater weather remains in the forecast all of next week.
Neshoba Democrat
DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death
A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
WTOK-TV
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020. District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry. Circuit Court...
kicks96news.com
Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage
A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale Co. voters showed up to the polls
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voter turnout in Lauderdale County exceeded expectations. So much so that some precincts ran out of ballots. Thirty-five percent of registered voters in the county showed up to the polls Tuesday. Some polling precincts had to resort to using express vote machines after they ran out of paper ballots.
WTOK-TV
East Central hands Meridian their first loss of the season
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central takes down Meridian in their 81-63 victory Thursday night. With ten minutes to go in the game, the Warriors had a ten point lead. Meridian would try to fight their way back into the game and they would get close but East Central would be able to hold their fort at home.
Comments / 0