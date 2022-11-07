ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ just dropped a Season 5 teaser. Now there’s a new fan theory

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin in “Stranger Things” Season 3. “Stranger Things” has revealed the title of the first episode of Season 5. | Netflix

Stranger Things ” is starting to open up about its fifth and final season.

“Stranger Things” day was Nov. 6 — the day Will Byers went missing during the first season of “Stranger Things” — and to celebrate the big day, the Netflix hit series revealed the title of the first episode of Season 5: “The Crawl.”

“To close out #StrangerThingsDay, very excited to reveal that the Stranger Things 5 premiere episode is titled... THE CRAWL,” Netflix shared on Twitter.

It doesn’t give fans too much to work with, but a popular fan theory purports that “The Crawl” references the Season 4 character Eddie Munson, who saved his friends from the Demobats in the Upside Down with his guitar-shredding solo of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” Munson appears to die after his fight with the Demobats, but a lot of fans are beginning to think he may return after all, thanks to the following lyric in “Master of Puppets”: “Come crawling faster,” the entertainment website Digital Spy reported.

The title page of the Season 5 episode also reveals that the episode is written by “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer (the show has multiple writers), per Deadline .

The fifth season of “Stranger Things” will return to the show’s roots, with the entire season being set in Hawkins, Indiana, the Duffer Brothers previously told Entertainment Weekly .

“We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in Season 1,” Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly . “A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in Season 1 — there’s something nice about coming full circle.”

That includes resisting the urge to add too many new characters, the creators told IndieWire .

“I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We’re doing our best to resist (adding new characters) for Season 5,” Matt Duffer told IndieWire . “We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess.”

Season 5 will likely arrive in 2024, per Collider .

“So long as you know where that destination is, it sort of gives you that clarity. It’s like that lighthouse blinking in the distance,” Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly . “While a lot of Season 5 is actually pretty blurry, the last 30 minutes of it are pretty clear in our heads. So if we can make the journey entertaining, I think that we have an end that will hopefully satisfy. You can’t satisfy everyone, but the hope is that it’s something that feels right for this story.”

Deseret News

