ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Supreme Court agrees to hear case over the Navajo Nation’s access to the Colorado River

By Kyle Dunphey
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3freKE_0j24KdJz00
The Colorado River just outside of Moab is pictured on Sept. 20, 2021. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case in the coming months that will weigh heavily on the largest Native American reservation in the country and its ability to siphon water from the river. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case in the coming months that will weigh heavily on the largest Native American reservation in the country and its ability to siphon water from the Colorado River.

The Navajo Nation, located in northern Arizona and parts of New Mexico and Utah, is the subject of two appeals that the court will consider, likely sometime in early 2023.

One appeal is from the Biden administration’s Department of the Interior , and the other is from Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and the Water District of Southern California .

Those appeals stem from a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in February that sided with the Navajo Nation, stating it could sue the government over its water policies in the Colorado River Basin.

The Navajo Nation originally sued in 2003, citing two treaties signed in 1849 and 1868 that established the reservation and the government’s intent to supply the tribe with enough water. The government has failed to deliver on that promise, the tribe argues.

The San Juan River, which feeds into the Colorado River at Lake Powell, is the tribe’s main source of water — the Navajo Nation, however, is asking for access to the river’s main branch, which winds along the reservation’s northwest border.

“When the United States creates an Indian reservation, it also promises and reserves for the tribe the amount of then-unappropriated water necessary to fulfill the reservation’s purposes,” lawyers for the tribe wrote in a 42-page filing . “... The question presented is whether ... the United States owes the Navajo Nation a fiduciary duty to assess the Nation’s water needs and develop a plan to meet them.”

The suit comes as the Colorado River Basin is reeling from a historic drought. Earlier this year, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which regulates the river, cut releases by a half-million acre-feet from Lake Powell to the lower basin states of Arizona and Nevada, as well as Mexico.

The bureau also cut the amount of water Nevada, Arizona and Mexico receive from the river.

Related

The case is also the latest example of treaties between the U.S. and Native American tribes dating back to the 19th century being scrutinized by the federal government.

In November, the House Rules Committee is expected to hold a hearing to decide whether to grant the Cherokee Nation a nonvoting representative in Congress, as promised in the Treaty of New Echota signed in 1835 that resulted in the Trail of Tears.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
UTAH STATE
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
46K+
Followers
29K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy