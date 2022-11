Worcester State’s men’s soccer captured the MASCAC Championship Sunday after defeating Bridgewater State, and will now advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament. The teams went into overtime tied in front of a lively crowd at Coughlin Memorial Field and the Lancers captured the win in penalty kicks (5-4) with the final score 1-1. This will be the men’s soccer team’s first trip to the NCAA’s since 2016 and they will play Stephens Institute of Technology from Hoboken, N.J.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO