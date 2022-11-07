ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
KENS 5

MRI reveals Spurs' Collins suffered fibula fracture

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will be sidelined for several weeks after the team announced he suffered a a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head an MRI revealed. Collins injured his leg during the team's recent match versus the Clippers on November 4. The team...
KENS 5

Spurs launch new docuseries: 'The Ring of the Rowel'

SAN ANTONIO — Fans can take a walk down San Antonio Spurs memory lane in a brand new docuseries the team launched called "The Ring of the Rowel." To celebrate 50 years in San Antonio, this series will encompass much of the franchise's history and it appropriately begins with the team's first title run in 1999.
ESPN

No. 1 basketball recruit Juju Watkins puts game before fame

CAMPUS IS BUZZING when Alicia Komaki blows her whistle for the first time of the 2022-23 Sierra Canyon girls basketball season. It's Oct. 31, and outside the gym, students dressed in Halloween costumes accessorized with high-end sneakers and designer backpacks and tote bags wait for their parents to pick them up from the private school in Chatsworth, California. A line of luxury cars -- Range Rovers, Teslas, BMWs -- wraps around the gated parking lot as a security guard motions the traffic to stop and go. One after another, students, eyes glued to their iPhones, ride away from the school that charges more than $40,000 per year in upper-school tuition and claims students and parents with last names like Kardashian and James.

