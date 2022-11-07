Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this week
The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its third store in San Antonio. Sprout's, known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements, currently has over 370 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
KENS 5
'Why not?' | Tony Parker is open to joining Spurs front office
SAN ANTONIO — Could another San Antonio Spurs legend return to join the Silver and Black?. That might be possible if team great Tony Parker gets the call to rejoin the Spurs. In an interview with Insider, Parker was asked if he'd be open to returning to the Spurs...
KENS 5
MRI reveals Spurs' Collins suffered fibula fracture
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will be sidelined for several weeks after the team announced he suffered a a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head an MRI revealed. Collins injured his leg during the team's recent match versus the Clippers on November 4. The team...
KENS 5
Spurs launch new docuseries: 'The Ring of the Rowel'
SAN ANTONIO — Fans can take a walk down San Antonio Spurs memory lane in a brand new docuseries the team launched called "The Ring of the Rowel." To celebrate 50 years in San Antonio, this series will encompass much of the franchise's history and it appropriately begins with the team's first title run in 1999.
ESPN
No. 1 basketball recruit Juju Watkins puts game before fame
CAMPUS IS BUZZING when Alicia Komaki blows her whistle for the first time of the 2022-23 Sierra Canyon girls basketball season. It's Oct. 31, and outside the gym, students dressed in Halloween costumes accessorized with high-end sneakers and designer backpacks and tote bags wait for their parents to pick them up from the private school in Chatsworth, California. A line of luxury cars -- Range Rovers, Teslas, BMWs -- wraps around the gated parking lot as a security guard motions the traffic to stop and go. One after another, students, eyes glued to their iPhones, ride away from the school that charges more than $40,000 per year in upper-school tuition and claims students and parents with last names like Kardashian and James.
KENS 5
Takeaways from the Spurs' loss to Memphis; discussing Zach Collins' injury | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to give takeaways from the San Antonio Spurs' loss to the Grizzlies and two things from the Spurs that stood out. Also, a discussion on the latest injury to...
