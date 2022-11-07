Ruth E. Hammell (Lesley) Lefever, of Kirkwood, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 31, 2022, while at home with family. She was 88. She was born on March 14, 1934 in Camden, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Reeve H. Hammell and Mary (Penhallow) Hammell of West Collingswood, NJ. She attended Collingswood Senior High School. She then attended Penn State University and received a degree in general science and home economics. While at Penn State, she met and married Hugh Lesley. They moved to the farm in southern Lancaster County to start a family and for her to teach in the Oxford Area School District. She taught for 27 years in the Oxford and Solanco school systems.

KIRKWOOD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO