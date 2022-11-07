Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State …. Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Biden praises midterm results,...
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Chester County
U.S. Senator – 201,701 total votes cast. Democrat John Fetterman – 101,883 (50.51%) Republican Mehmet Oz – 94.412 (46.81) Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 1.157 (0.57%) Keystone Party Daniel Wassmer – 944 (0.47%) Write-in 349 (0.17%) U.S. Representative (Sixth Congressional District) – 201,726 total...
Local Volunteers, Fire Departments Recognized as Heroes in Chester County
Image via Goshen Fire Company. Although it is well known that local fire departments and other EMS providers are heroes in Chester County, the bucket of recognition is never full when speaking about their constant aid around the area, writes Shannon Montgomery for County Lines Magazine.
Westtown Township residents support tax increases to save Crebilly Farm
Westtown Township residents have voted to save the historic Crebilly Farm. The 312- acre piece of land is one of the largest open spaces in Chester County. It was the setting of the Battle of Brandywine during the Revolutionary War. But fights between construction companies and the citizens of Westtown...
Chesco Drug Dealer Learns His Fate
A Chester County drug dealer who sold fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose will spend years in prison, officials say. Kendall M Brown, 38, of Philadelphia was sentenced to 6 to 13 years behind bars for felony drug delivery resulting in death, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 9.
sanatogapost.com
Limerick Majority Opposes Open Space Tax Question
LIMERICK PA – Limerick voters on Tuesday (Nov. 8, 2022) appear to have rejected a proposed one-quarter-of-1-percent tax increase that was intended to help the township preserve existing open space, and potentially buy more. According to unofficial election results reported by Montgomery County Voter Services, 5,029 voters said “no”...
Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro claimed victory around 11 p.m. on Election Day as he maintained an 11-point lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, according to unofficial tallies. Mastriano, however, told supporters at his election night event in Cumberland County, that he and lieutenant governor nominee Carrie DelRosso would “stand in faith until every vote was […] The post Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Paoli Hospital Receives Funding to Support Overcrowding
Image via Bill Rettew, The Daily Local News. Paoli Hospital has been overwhelmed since the closure of both Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals. It has experienced a 16 percent increase in emergency room volumes and at times hits 100 percent in capacity levels, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
delawarepublic.org
Justice of the Peace Court location limits operation due to statewide staffing shortages
Starting this week, Justice of the Peace Court 9 in Middletown will be limiting operations to twice a week. The court will operate normally only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, though there will be a drop box, which will be processed daily, available at JP Court 9 for people to drop off civil filings. Court officials expect the change to remain in place until early next year.
sanatogapost.com
Lanes Closing for Six Local Resurfacing Projects
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Resurfacing is scheduled on state-owned local highways next week in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties, according to the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, under projects intended to repair and pave roads across the state’s southeastern region.
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
Body found near Darby Creek in Delaware County
Authorities are trying to identify a body found near the Darby Creek in Delaware County.
Owner of site that Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to travel to the Jan. 6, 2021 rally through a political action committee (PAC). Oz’s party is set to be held at the Newtown Athletic...
WNEP-TV 16
Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election results for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7. Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago. Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She...
Dr. Mehmet Oz issues statement after conceding to John Fetterman in Senate race
NEWTWON, Pa. — Tuesday evening inside the doors of the Newtown Athletic Club, Dr. Mehmet Oz told supporters when all the votes were counted, he’d win. Not long after, the race was called. He’d lost. The race many thought would take days to tally ended with a...
DCMH Owners Criticized After Health Department Intervention
Frances Sheehan, president of The Foundation for Delaware County, outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital.Image via Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. The owners of Delaware County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) were taken to task Monday afternoon, hours after the Pennsylvania Department of Health closed the hospital’s emergency room and ordered hospital admissions to end Monday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of November 7
Ruth E. Hammell (Lesley) Lefever, of Kirkwood, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 31, 2022, while at home with family. She was 88. She was born on March 14, 1934 in Camden, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Reeve H. Hammell and Mary (Penhallow) Hammell of West Collingswood, NJ. She attended Collingswood Senior High School. She then attended Penn State University and received a degree in general science and home economics. While at Penn State, she met and married Hugh Lesley. They moved to the farm in southern Lancaster County to start a family and for her to teach in the Oxford Area School District. She taught for 27 years in the Oxford and Solanco school systems.
WGAL
Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition
A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
