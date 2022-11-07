ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

pahomepage.com

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State …. Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Biden praises midterm results,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Chesco Drug Dealer Learns His Fate

A Chester County drug dealer who sold fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose will spend years in prison, officials say. Kendall M Brown, 38, of Philadelphia was sentenced to 6 to 13 years behind bars for felony drug delivery resulting in death, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 9.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Limerick Majority Opposes Open Space Tax Question

LIMERICK PA – Limerick voters on Tuesday (Nov. 8, 2022) appear to have rejected a proposed one-quarter-of-1-percent tax increase that was intended to help the township preserve existing open space, and potentially buy more. According to unofficial election results reported by Montgomery County Voter Services, 5,029 voters said “no”...
LIMERICK, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro claimed victory around 11 p.m. on Election Day as he maintained an 11-point lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, according to unofficial tallies. Mastriano, however, told supporters at his election night event in Cumberland County, that he and lieutenant governor nominee Carrie DelRosso would “stand in faith until every vote was […] The post Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Paoli Hospital Receives Funding to Support Overcrowding

Image via Bill Rettew, The Daily Local News. Paoli Hospital has been overwhelmed since the closure of both Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals. It has experienced a 16 percent increase in emergency room volumes and at times hits 100 percent in capacity levels, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
PAOLI, PA
delawarepublic.org

Justice of the Peace Court location limits operation due to statewide staffing shortages

Starting this week, Justice of the Peace Court 9 in Middletown will be limiting operations to twice a week. The court will operate normally only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, though there will be a drop box, which will be processed daily, available at JP Court 9 for people to drop off civil filings. Court officials expect the change to remain in place until early next year.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
sanatogapost.com

Lanes Closing for Six Local Resurfacing Projects

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Resurfacing is scheduled on state-owned local highways next week in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties, according to the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, under projects intended to repair and pave roads across the state’s southeastern region.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC

Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
DELCO.Today

DCMH Owners Criticized After Health Department Intervention

Frances Sheehan, president of The Foundation for Delaware County, outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital.Image via Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. The owners of Delaware County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) were taken to task Monday afternoon, hours after the Pennsylvania Department of Health closed the hospital’s emergency room and ordered hospital admissions to end Monday morning.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
chestercounty.com

Obituaries for the week of November 7

Ruth E. Hammell (Lesley) Lefever, of Kirkwood, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 31, 2022, while at home with family. She was 88. She was born on March 14, 1934 in Camden, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Reeve H. Hammell and Mary (Penhallow) Hammell of West Collingswood, NJ. She attended Collingswood Senior High School. She then attended Penn State University and received a degree in general science and home economics. While at Penn State, she met and married Hugh Lesley. They moved to the farm in southern Lancaster County to start a family and for her to teach in the Oxford Area School District. She taught for 27 years in the Oxford and Solanco school systems.
KIRKWOOD, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition

A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

