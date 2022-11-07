ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Suspect's name revealed, prosecutors charge Mebane teen as adult in double murder of teens

By Dale Edwards/News of Orange
newsoforange.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newsoforange.com

Extraordinary WWII veteran was just an ‘ordinary’ man

Were he alive today, W.D. Sykes Jr. would tell you the same thing about himself that he said for 35 years as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, and for the nearly two decades after he retired: He’s just an ordinary man, an ordinary American. But in...
MEBANE, NC
newsoforange.com

Something’s brewing: Eno River Brewing site finally progressing

Excitement is building and noticeable progress is being made at the future site of Eno River Brewing, as the developers released plans and renderings of what will be Hillsborough’s first full-service brewery since Mystery Brewing closed in 2018. “We’re getting there,” said Jason Crowe, who is one of the...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy