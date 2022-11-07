Read full article on original website
Medical care costs fell slightly in October
The costs of medical care were down slightly in the October consumer price index, as overall inflation across the economy cooled. The Bureau of Labor Statistics published the October consumer price index report, which measures the costs consumers pay for goods and services, Nov. 10. Medical care costs fell by...
Healthcare seen as safe bet in Amazon's cost-cutting review
CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy is conducting a cost-cutting spree to scale back on unprofitable businesses at the company, but the retailer said it is continuing to invest in healthcare, where it sees growth and potential, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 10. People familiar with the matter told the...
Adults 40-49 more likely to struggle with medical costs than older counterparts, AARP finds
Adults ages 40-49 are more likely than their older counterparts to say they could not afford an unexpected medical bill or need to borrow from friends or family to cover medical expenses, a report from AARP found. AARP surveyed 1,737 adults aged 40-64 on healthcare affordability. The findings were published...
Addiction medication treatment shorter for Black and Hispanic patients, study finds
Black and Hispanic patients receive shorter addiction medication treatment than white patients, according to a study published Nov. 9 in JAMA Psychiatryry. The study looked at the duration of buprenorphine treatment, the most popular medication to help fight cravings in opioid use disorder recovery, and found that a higher percentage of Black and Hispanic patients didn't remain on the medication for longer than the 180-day minimum.
Physicians, patients starkly disconnected on medical misinformation: study
Physicians are more likely to spot medical misinformation than the public, though recent survey results illustrate just how chasmic that gap is. Merck Manuals, a medical reference publication, recently surveyed 2,044 U.S. adults and 263 physicians regarding medical misinformation online and in social media. Forty-four percent of nonmedical professionals said they have seen an uptick in medical misinformation recently, compared with nearly 98 percent of physicians.
US immigrants' taxes, premiums pay for more healthcare than they use: study
A study published Nov. 9 suggests undocumented immigrants in the U.S. help hold up the nation's healthcare system. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined 210,669 respondents to the 2017 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2014 to 2018 data from the American Community Survey. Immigrants accounted for 14.1 percent of the sample, of which 3.7 percent were documented noncitizens and 3.6 percent were undocumented immigrants.
Test-to-treat access limited for some, study finds
Many Americans in rural areas do not have easy access to federal test-to-treat sites, according to a study published Nov. 9 in JAMA Network Open. The White House's "test-to-treat" initiative launched in March, allowing high-risk patients with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested at pharmacies and receive free antiviral pills on the spot.
HSS operating income improves, but investment arm loses money
New York City-based the Hospital for Special Surgery said Nov. 10 it had operating income totaling $31.8 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30. That figure compares with $3.2 million for the same period last year. Overall, however, largely because of losses totaling $100 million in its investment arm,...
Rising rates of fatal heart infection in young adults linked to opioid use
New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center researchers found the number of young adults dying from fatal heart infection has doubled in the last two decades. The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine on Nov. 9, found rates of infective endocarditis—a bacterial infection in the heart or...
Americans must work 504 hours to cover typical hospital stay
Workers making the average American salary of $26.22 an hour need to work 504 hours to cover the cost of a typical 4.6-day hospital stay, according to an Oct. 17 report from the personal finance site ValuePenguin. To calculate how many hours Americans need to afford an average hospital stay,...
Male leaders get more credit for curiosity than female colleagues, study finds
Employees are more likely to spring into action when a male leader expresses curiosity than when a female one does, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 8. The Journal referenced a study published to the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes in September. Researchers from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and University College London surveyed 149 managers and their 1,123 direct reports across four companies, two of which were in the healthcare industry.
Oracle's moves to pay off Cerner purchase loan not scaring off investors
Since Oracle agreed to buy Cerner in an acquisition worth $28.4 billion, it has made two moves to try to pay it off — selling bonds and increasing its term loan by $1.3 billion. The move to buy Cerner was one of Oracle's largest acquisitions to date, and it...
Monkeypox vaccine-maker's revenue doubles since 2021
After scrambling to fill global orders for its monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic raked in $1 billion in its third quarter — more than twice its revenue in the same period last year, which was $449 million. The Denmark-based pharmaceutical company said the "all-time high revenues" were largely because of...
Single-Use Flexible Endoscopy for Short-Staffed Facilities
It didn’t take long for Dr. Austin Rose to make a cost-benefit argument for single-use rhinolaryngoscopes at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Between inpatient consults, emergency department visits, and intensive care unit procedures by the pediatric ear, nose and throat specialist, completing multiple patient procedures per day was more streamlined without having to reserve access to limited reusable rhinolaryngoscopes or imaging equipment on the hospital floor.
Life stressors up long COVID-19 risk, study suggests
Major life stressors such as financial or food insecurity, death of a loved one or new disability are strong predictors of whether hospitalized COVID-19 patients will develop long COVID-19, according to findings published Nov. 5 in Journal of the Neurological Sciences. Researchers from New York City-based NYU Langone Health used...
Northwell Holdings, Aegis Ventures partner to focus on menopause care
Northwell Holdings, the venture arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, partnered with Aegis Ventures to launch Upliv, a women's virtual care company that will focus on providing menopause care. In April, Aegis and Northwell Holdings partnered to launch a platform that develops and commercializes healthcare artificial intelligence companies....
Fill rate for Tamiflu nearly doubles in 1 week
As 17 states report high or very high flu activity, the number of prescriptions for a common flu drug have nearly doubled in the past week, according to GoodRx data. At the end of October, fill rates for Tamiflu were at 0.33 percent, and in the week since, that has jumped to 0.59 percent.
The risk of a Paxlovid rebound: 3 notes
For months, the risk of taking Paxlovid then having rebounding symptoms or a second positive test happening days after a negative result has been a source of debate, but some say the benefits eclipse the minor risk. After the FDA approved Paxlovid in late 2021, Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drug quickly...
Walgreens bets on healthcare runs as easy as errand runs
Walgreens made healthcare headlines this week with its subsidiary VillageMD buying physician practice group Summit Health in a deal worth roughly $8.9 billion. The moves are all part of a bigger vision to make visits for low-acuity healthcare as convenient as an errand run, a Walgreens leader told Fortune. Tracey...
Mayo Clinic-backed VC firm invests $5M in AI automation firm used by Henry Ford Health
EHealth Ventures, an Israeli venture capital firm that partners with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, has invested $5 million in Agamon Health, a tech startup already used by health systems such as Detroit-based Henry Ford Health. Agamon Health reads radiology reports with artificial intelligence and natural language processing to automate follow-up...
