ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6oCo_0j24J2uG00

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled.

Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue.

She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper hair.

For more information contact the Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-3501.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pew3C_0j24J2uG00

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Missing: Buffalo Police attempt to locate 16-year-old girl

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl is missing, and Buffalo Police are asking for help in attempting to locate her. Breanna Wiggins, who is Black, is described a 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and braids down to her waist. She was last seen wearing "a pastel pink sweat suit with 'LOVE' on the front, black coat with fur on the hood, gray and white Nike sneakers," according to police.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport fire under investigation, causes $35k in damage

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Thursday evening. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the LFD say they arrived at the scene on High Street where, they say, a large quantity of smoke was visible. After an initial investigation around the building, fire personnel say an orange glow was […]
LOCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo: Shop with a Cop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police Benevolent Association’s annual “Shop with a cop” will be held on Friday. NTPBA President and SVU detective Erik Herbert, K9 Officer and Chairman of the Police Athletic League Jeff Kam, his K9 partner Stella, and Kim LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 on Monday […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Village of Kenmore delays parking ban

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Kenmore announced Thursday that it has delayed the enforcement of the village’s winter parking ban. The ban will take effect on Dec. 1, 2022. According to Village Mayor Patrick Mang, weather forecasts don’t show any sign of significant snowfall. The Mayor noted that, in the event of snow […]
KENMORE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Franklin Middle School deemed safe after alleged threat

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Franklin Middle School was deemed safe on Thursday after a student made a threatening comment on social media Wednesday night, the Ken-Ton School District said. School officials said in a letter to the school community that they learned of an exchange between several students, one of them was said to have […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash

A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man who allegedly threw brick at FBI office identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and is accused of throwing a brick at the Buffalo FBI office on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney said. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. 43-year-old Octavio Smith of Buffalo allegedly threw the brick multiple times at the lobby window, breaking it. Smith was detained […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Lolly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday we met Lolly! Lolly is an 11-month-old mixed breed up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. View the full segment of Wake Up! Wags above and for more information on how to adopt click here.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fan walking 68 miles over 3 days to Sunday’s Bills game

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man is underway in his three-day walk to Highmark Stadium ahead of the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday. “It’s about 68 miles,” Patrick Smeralbo said. “Depending on weather and daylight, we’ll see what we can get done.” Patrick Smeralbo is a school PE teacher in Jamestown. He’s […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lexington Co-op workers start union organizing campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Workers at Lexington Co-op Markets have started the process toward organizing a union. On Wednesday, Lexington Co-op Workers United sent a letter to the Co-op’s Board of Directors, announcing the formation of an organizing committee. They also called on management to sign the Fair Election Principles and recognize their union, Workers […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy