Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
The Santa Clauses official trailer: Tim Allen reprises his role as the jolly old man as he returns to the North Pole to save Christmas

The official trailer for The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney Plus' official YouTube channel on Thursday morning. In the clip, Tim Allen reprised his role as Santa Claus as the jolly gift-giver attempted to retire and adjust to the modern world before a sudden threat to Christmas forced him to put his red outfit back on and save the holiday season.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth's son, dies at 25

Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday.Roth “died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him” on Oct. 16, the family said in a statement, adding that “he maintained his wicked wit and humor" to the end.“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him,” the family said. “An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently...

