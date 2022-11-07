Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.

21 DAYS AGO