Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
Yankees shake up 40-man roster by adding 3 pitchers, losing outfielder
Five days before the deadline, the Yankees added three Triple-A pitching prospects to their 40-man roster. With roster spots freed up due to free agency starting this week, the Yankees added right-handers Jhony Brito and Jimmy Cordero, and lefty Matt Krook on Thursday to prevent them from being exposed in next month’s Rule 5 Draft.
Can the Mets pay 2 starters $40-plus million a year? Billy Eppler answers
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract Monday in order to test the waters of free agency and get a sense of what that right arm is worth. The ace made $27.5 million with the Mets this year. His teammate, Max Scherzer, is the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, making $43.3 million per year.
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn’t expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. BUY...
Yardbarker
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says
Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could sign...
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Red Sox re-sign ex-Yankees prospect
The Boston Red Sox are re-signing Rob Refsnyder. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reported Wednesday:. The Red Sox are bringing back Rob Refsnyder. According to multiple sources, they’re in agreement on a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. Refsnyder signed a minor league deal last winter, but had an .881 OPS after a mid-season call-up.
Mets claim left-handed reliever off waivers
The New York Mets are adding a new arm to their bullpen. The club claimed left-hander Tayler Saucedo off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saucedo appeared in 29 major league games in 2021, but just four in 2022. He...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Yardbarker
The Rays Are Reportedly Shopping A Handful Of Players
The Tampa Bay Rays have always been a team that operates in a small market. With limited funds, the Rays typically do not go out of their way to try and sign high-profile free agents or make blockbuster trades. Instead, Tampa Bay builds from within and then trades their assets...
Latest contract projections for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom, more
MLB teams are lining up to throw Monopoly money at this year’s best free agents. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Headlining the list are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Last week, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman and...
Scott Boras breaks out more iconic metaphors when speaking on big Mets free agents
When speaking at the general manager meetings on Wednesday, super agent Scott Boras broke out his trademark metaphors when discussing big Mets free agents.
Red Sox Poach Prominent Member Of Yankees' Player Development Staff
The Boston Red Sox have hired Andrew Wright away from the New York Yankees as a minor league field coordinator.
Astros, GM James Click end ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by the Astros' contract extension and departed Monday night for the annual GM Meetings in Las Vegas without a deal.
Panic in The Bronx? Twitter Photo Hints at Daunting New York Yankees’ Offseason
Sunday, November 6th was an important day in Major League Baseball, and for fans of the New York Yankees, it was considered to be the team's Doomsday. Before we tackle Sunday, let's rewind to Saturday, the day when the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series. The Astros winning the Fall Classic also signified the end of the MLB season, which also means the start of the offseason.
Yardbarker
Braves bring back old friend and save cash in latest trade
Odorizzi was set to make $12.5 million this season if he picked up his player option. The Braves obviously didn’t want to pay him that. He has no place on this roster next year. By moving him, they will save a large chunk of change. How much will be determined by how much cash they sent to the Rangers in the deal.
Red Sox Make Move, Add Intriguing Infield Prospect To 40-Man Roster
The Red Sox added an intriguing young utility man to the squad's 40-man roster Thursday afternoon
Yardbarker
Insider: Aaron Judge 'more likely than not' staying with Yankees
New York Yankees fans continue to receive promising news regarding the future of All-Star slugger Aaron Judge. Per Ryan Gilbert of Audacy, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on the latest edition of the "Big Time Baseball" podcast that "there’s room for the Yankees to spend" and that he believes New York will "try hard" to keep Judge regardless of pursuits from other clubs.
Comments / 0