ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Join the Irwin Automotive Group and help underserved children by supporting Lakes Region Children's Auctions

By Janis Carroll
laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Community Church revisits clean energy project

GILFORD — It has been one year since Gilford Community Church installed 204 solar panels installed on the adjoining Gilford Youth Center building as part of a multi-phase clean energy project. While formally considered complete after this installation, the intention behind the project lives on. “The desire for clean...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

NHDES recognizes the Plymouth Village Water and Sewer District

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services recently presented the 2022 Asset Management Awards, established to promote, and encourage communities to develop and implement Asset Management Programs to the Plymouth Village Water and Sewer District. AMPs are a holistic approach to managing total infrastructure systems over the life cycle of assets in the most cost-effective way.
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bristol resumes public safety building project after original contractor fails to post bond

BRISTOL — When voters approved a $4.9 million public safety building project last March, plans called for work to begin this year so the police and fire departments could move into the new facility by summer 2023. A problem with securing the necessary insurance and bonding put the project on hold, but town officials now say the project should begin early next year.
BRISTOL, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Cheryl Ellis: What happened to the Gale School in Belmont?

The Gale School in Belmont was moved from its original location by the high school down across the road to its permanent home on Concord Street. It was on the National Historic Registry to be saved. It was supposed to be completed within two years of the move or get torn down. What happened? It's a shame to let that happen.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Two affordable housing projects in city awarded $4.3 million in grants

LACONIA — Two multifamily housing projects in the city have been selected to receive a total of $4.3 million in grants awarded through an initiative designed to create much-needed affordable housing. A proposed 90-unit apartment complex on Province Street will receive $3 million, and a 12-unit project on Blueberry...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Desk fire contained quickly at PSU dorm

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in the building at 6 High St., Grafton Hall, a dormitory for Plymouth State University, on Nov. 10, at 1:38 p.m. Firefighters arrived to see students evacuating, with fire visible in a third-floor window, according to a written statement released by the department.
businessnhmagazine.com

Salmon Falls Stoneware Closing at the End of the Year

Salmon Falls Stoneware in Dover is closing as Andy Cochran, 68, founder andcowner, is retiring on Dec. 31. Cochran has made and sold the iconic salt glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse on Oak Street for the past 34 years. “Since 1988, 34 years, I’ve had the business,” Cochran...
DOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Nancy A. Hammes, 59

ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022. Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
ALTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man rescued after accidental fall off Hooksett bridge into Merrimack River

Police and Fire were able to locate a 31-year-old man under the walking bridge next to a support column. Hooksett Fire launched their rescue boat and reached the man without issue. He sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park where he was further evaluated before refusing transport to a local hospital.
HOOKSETT, NH
Q97.9

Pee With Company in This Haunted Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Bathroom

I recently discovered the hilariously wonderful Instagram account "Peeing in Portsmouth", which highlights the number one places to go number one in our charming lil' city!. Perhaps you're not fond of toilet talk, but you must admit that going to the bathroom is the ultimate equalizer. It puts all humans on the same playing field. Even Oprah pees! Sure, she might do her business on a porcelain throne made of 24 carat gold, but she goes through the same motions.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
nhbr.com

Laconia’s puzzling housing crisis

Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County’s vacancy rate of 0.7 percent is drastically below a healthy rental market threshold of 5 percent. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory,...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Eunice J. Gerlach, 76

ALTON — Eunice J. Gerlach, age 76, a lifelong resident of Alton, New Hampshire, passed away of natural causes on November 7, 2022, at Huggins Hospital. Born in Concord on June 20, 1946, she was the daughter of Fred N. Hillsgrove and Ella E. (Goodwin) Hillsgrove.
ALTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Delphine M. Clough, 82

MEREDITH — Delphine Marion Clough, 82, of Meredith, left this world on November 3, 2022. Born in Whitefield, New Hampshire, on May 2, 1940, to Cleophas and Lucille (Cleveland) Dorr, she was a lifetime resident of New Hampshire.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Ruth M. Engelhardt

GILFORD — Ruth M. Engelhardt, of Gilford, passed away the evening of November 4, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House after a very brief illness. She was surrounded by her family. Ruth was born on a family farm in Richville, Michigan. She was the daughter of Harold and...
GILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
SALEM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy