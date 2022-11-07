ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Water restrictions now in place

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter watering restrictions are now in place. Joining us now with what you need to know is Southern Nevada Water Authority representative, Corey Enus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Taylor Swift adds second tour date in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taylor Swift has added another night in Las Vegas. The music star announced 17 new dates for "The Eras Tour," which begins in March next year. Swift will now perform for two nights at Allegiant Stadium, adding a show on Friday, March 24, on top of the one already announced for Saturday, March 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fall government surplus auction to be held online this year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The government surplus auction is back, and community members are welcome to browse catalog listings with hundreds of items starting Friday. Clark County works with TNT Auction to host three surplus auctions each year, typically in February, May, and November, to sell vehicles and equipment used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson to host Veteran's Resource Fair Saturday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is hosting a free veteran's resource this Saturday, November 12. The event will take place at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, located at 300 S Racetrack Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas Veterans...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Animal Foundation to resume taking in dogs on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation announced on Wednesday that they will resume taking in found and owner-surrendered dogs on Thursday, Nov. 10. The shelter is now requiring an appointment before turning in any found pet. Friendly reminder, the Animal Foundation is closed to the public on Mondays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Formula One announces more on-sale dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix race

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One has announced new on-sale dates for tickets to the Las Vegas Grand Prix next year. The second and third round of on-track tickets will become available for purchase in late winter and spring at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket, according to a spokesperson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions offering free adoption for cats over five

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is hoping to connect some four-legged friends with some loving families during an upcoming adoption event. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will offer free adoptions for cats over five, starting today through Sunday, November 13. According to the nonprofit, November is Adopt a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade to hit streets of downtown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade will be back on Friday to thank all of those who have served. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Gass Avenue, just south of Bonneville Avenue, and ends at 4th and Stewart Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to take care of your plants in the colder weather

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just as we need to adjust our skincare routines, we also need to adjust how we care for our plants in the changing weather. Carissa Beasley, owner of the LV Plant Collective, joined us to share some tips on keeping your plants cozy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Still over 50,000 ballots need to be counted in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gave an update on the status of the election in Southern Nevada on Thursday. Gloria says they still have over 50,000 ballots that need to be counted. They are in various stages of validation before tabulation. That does...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Deaths on Nevada roads largely unchanged in October, down slightly for year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads last month was largely unchanged from the year before, according to preliminary figures from state officials. There were 32 traffic-related fatalities this October, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. In comparison, there were 33 deaths on the roads in October last year.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Lee Canyon gets 9 inches of snowfall ahead of 'Pray for Snow' party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains outside Las Vegas is reporting 9 inches of snowfall from the stormy weather this week. A spokesperson shared the snow total Wednesday morning from the last 24 hours. The new powder comes just as Lee Canyon prepares to host...
LAS VEGAS, NV

