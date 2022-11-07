Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Water restrictions now in place
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter watering restrictions are now in place. Joining us now with what you need to know is Southern Nevada Water Authority representative, Corey Enus.
news3lv.com
Ask The Experts: Diabetes prevention
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Intermountain Healthcare's Dr. Chard Bubb was on our show talking about diabetes prevention. Check out the video above for more.
news3lv.com
CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
news3lv.com
Taylor Swift adds second tour date in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taylor Swift has added another night in Las Vegas. The music star announced 17 new dates for "The Eras Tour," which begins in March next year. Swift will now perform for two nights at Allegiant Stadium, adding a show on Friday, March 24, on top of the one already announced for Saturday, March 25.
news3lv.com
Fall government surplus auction to be held online this year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The government surplus auction is back, and community members are welcome to browse catalog listings with hundreds of items starting Friday. Clark County works with TNT Auction to host three surplus auctions each year, typically in February, May, and November, to sell vehicles and equipment used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson to host Veteran's Resource Fair Saturday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is hosting a free veteran's resource this Saturday, November 12. The event will take place at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, located at 300 S Racetrack Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas Veterans...
news3lv.com
The Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns Saturday, November 12
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The ultimate pizza party is back!. The Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns this Saturday. Joining me now with more is the executive chef at Pizza Rock, Anthony Andreason, and the co-owner of Rebellion Pizza, Ricky Lewis.
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Las Vegas New Year's lineup, U2 dates at MSG Sphere
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes has his finger on the pulse of Las Vegas entertainment. He joined us to talk about the big-name talent coming to Las Vegas for New Year's Eve and what he's hearing about U2's opening dates at the MSG Sphere.
news3lv.com
Animal Foundation to resume taking in dogs on Thursday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation announced on Wednesday that they will resume taking in found and owner-surrendered dogs on Thursday, Nov. 10. The shelter is now requiring an appointment before turning in any found pet. Friendly reminder, the Animal Foundation is closed to the public on Mondays.
news3lv.com
'Mattress Mack' visits Caesars Palace Las Vegas to collect $30M from winning Astros bet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Mattress Mack" has come to collect. Jim McIngvale, the Texas businessman known for placing large wagers on the Houston Astros, visited Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, according to a spokesman for Caesars Sportsbook. McIngvale received a $30 million payout, described as...
news3lv.com
Formula One announces more on-sale dates for Las Vegas Grand Prix race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One has announced new on-sale dates for tickets to the Las Vegas Grand Prix next year. The second and third round of on-track tickets will become available for purchase in late winter and spring at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket, according to a spokesperson.
news3lv.com
New, all bacon restaurant, Bacon Nation, to host hiring event for downtown location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're looking for a job and love being around bacon, you might want to listen up. Bacon Nation, located inside The D Las Vegas, will host a hiring event on Thursday, November 10. The downtown restaurant is currently seeking experienced service employees for their...
news3lv.com
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions offering free adoption for cats over five
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is hoping to connect some four-legged friends with some loving families during an upcoming adoption event. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will offer free adoptions for cats over five, starting today through Sunday, November 13. According to the nonprofit, November is Adopt a...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade to hit streets of downtown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade will be back on Friday to thank all of those who have served. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Gass Avenue, just south of Bonneville Avenue, and ends at 4th and Stewart Avenue.
news3lv.com
How to take care of your plants in the colder weather
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Just as we need to adjust our skincare routines, we also need to adjust how we care for our plants in the changing weather. Carissa Beasley, owner of the LV Plant Collective, joined us to share some tips on keeping your plants cozy.
news3lv.com
Still over 50,000 ballots need to be counted in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gave an update on the status of the election in Southern Nevada on Thursday. Gloria says they still have over 50,000 ballots that need to be counted. They are in various stages of validation before tabulation. That does...
news3lv.com
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes headlines at Treasure Island
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will be headlining the Treasure Island Theatre on Friday, Nov. 11. She joined us to talk about her show and her connection to the Raiders.
news3lv.com
Deaths on Nevada roads largely unchanged in October, down slightly for year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads last month was largely unchanged from the year before, according to preliminary figures from state officials. There were 32 traffic-related fatalities this October, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. In comparison, there were 33 deaths on the roads in October last year.
news3lv.com
Southwest Gas donates class supplies to teachers at North Las Vegas elementary school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southwest Gas donated new school supplies to teachers at a North Las Vegas elementary school on Tuesday. Employees with the utility delivered items like planners, markers, pencils, pens and personal items to Jesse D. Scott Elementary School. A spokesperson said the donation was part of...
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon gets 9 inches of snowfall ahead of 'Pray for Snow' party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains outside Las Vegas is reporting 9 inches of snowfall from the stormy weather this week. A spokesperson shared the snow total Wednesday morning from the last 24 hours. The new powder comes just as Lee Canyon prepares to host...
