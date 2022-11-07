Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka's Nets Job Opportunity Falls Apart After Nia Long Cheating Scandal, 'Strong Voices' Urged Joe Tsai To RECONSIDER Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach
Ime Udoka's potential job opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets went up in flames after "strong voices" urged Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring the suspended Boston Celtics coach in the wake of Udoka's cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.RadarOnline.com can confirm Jacque Vaughn will continue to lead the Nets as the team's head coach. The news was announced on Wednesday after he took on the interim role."Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a...
Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?
It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LeBron James Responds To Criticism Of His Play This Year: "C'mon Man. I'm Turning 38 In Almost Two Months."
LeBron James claps back at the scrutiny towards his play.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Are Waiting For A Specific, Mystery Player Before They Trade Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers could reportedly be holding assets for specific player.
Lakers Fans Plan Protest Outside Crypto.com Arena: "We Will Make Jeanie And Rob Do Something. They’ve Been Hiding Long Enough."
The Los Angeles Lakers have started their opening 10 games of the season with a very poor 2-8 record. The Lakers look like longshots to even make the playoffs at this point as the front office has failed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with good talent amidst injury concerns for their two star players in recent seasons.
The Spectacular 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Between The Lakers, Warriors And Nets: This Would Shake Up The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets could make a terrific 3-team deal that would change the NBA landscape.
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. While teams like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have become relevant worldwide with modern dynasties and teams like the New York Knicks remain popular because of the massive market they are in, the Lakers have combined both.
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
Stephen A. Smith thinks the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue is their lack of 3PT shooting.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
Isiah Thomas Has More Smoke For Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have been beefing with one another since the late 80s. Of course, Thomas played for the Bad Boy Pistons, while MJ played for the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons bested Jordan for the first portion of his career, however, the Bulls eventually took over. The Dream...
Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...
Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night
Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thinks Kyrie Irving Is Being Used
Kareem recently appeared on CNN to talk about Kyrie. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most vocal former NBA stars when it comes to politics. When COVID happened, Abdul-Jabbar started his own Substack where he began to blog about various topics. His Substack is read by many, and it has oftentimes led to some interesting discourse.
Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Suggested
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has suggested some interesting trades over the past few years. His latest suggestion might be his most ambitious ones yet. Smith said the Los Angeles Lakers should trade All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Just Won Another Championship
Magic Johnson continues to win championships even if it isn't with the Lakers
Ime Udoka reportedly expected to land another coaching job despite Nets snub
The Nets decided not to hire Ime Udoka, but he’s expected to eventually land another head coaching job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski said Brooklyn conducted a thorough investigation of the suspended Celtics coach, but determined it was “too difficult” to bring him on board because of the turmoil surrounding the team.
LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"
LeBron James was mad after a reporter told him how bad the current situation is for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"
Kevin Garnett revealed a hilarious conversation he had with Kobe Bryant after he decided to join the Boston Celtics.
The Lakers Are Reportedly Receiving Trade Offers For Russell Westbrook Amid Recent Resurgence
Russell Westbrook generating trade interest amid sixth man of the year bid.
