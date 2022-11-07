Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Spring Hill, FL
Spring Hill might be a small community, but this census-designated area in Hernando County, Florida, is a charming travel destination. It's best known for its underwater theater, wherein divers dressed as mermaids mesmerize kids of all ages. However, there is more to Spring Hill than its main attractions. This place...
Tampa to close city offices, delay trash pick up
TAMPA — Tropical Storm Nicole, likely soon to be a hurricane, has prompted Mayor Jane Castor to close city offices on Thursday. The city also announced its trash pickup will be suspended beginning Thursday until Monday, according to a city news release. “I encourage everyone to review their disaster...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Run Fest continues with new partnerships, NFT
The 5th annual St. Pete Run Fest will take over downtown streets Friday through Sunday, with a variety of races for all levels of ability, some athletic, some just for fun and all of them spectacularly scenic. And although registration is full for the 5K, 10K and all “Challenges” races,...
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
If you've been looking for another alternative when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a popular supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.
The Canary, a gift store, opens on St. Petersburg’s Central Ave.
The Canary, a new gift and home-furnishing store, opened on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg on Thursday — just in time for the holiday season. The new shop will have a range of items for people looking to elevate their homes or find presents for anyone, from a father-in-law to a middle schooler, said owner Allie Padin.
stpetecatalyst.com
The Factory faces foreclosure
Update (3:26 p.m.) – Statement from Liz Dimmitt: “I am the CEO/Co-Founder of Fairgrounds St. Pete which is a tenant of The Factory St. Pete and I plan to continue operating Fairgrounds St. Pete. There are no liens on The Factory as a result of Fairgrounds St. Pete and the other claims in the press release are untrue. As a co-manager of Guru & Gaia, the entity that owns The Factory property, I hope to work with the Behars to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion. As the largest tenant at The Factory, I am deeply invested in its success and the mission of building and supporting the arts community in St. Petersburg.”
stpetecatalyst.com
Leaky roof, unpaid rent: Manhattan Casino’s future in limbo
A leaky roof, an event space with no air conditioning and a stack of past-due rent payments have put the historic Manhattan Casino’s future in jeopardy. The Callaloo Group, which opened the food hall inside the historic Manhattan Casino, working in tandem with the Urban Collective group, has failed in flipping the 12,000-square-foot building in the Deuces area of South St. Petersburg into a successful venture, according to Mayor Ken Welch.
$200M apartment and hotel project planned for this growing Tampa neighborhood
A $200 million development slated for downtown Tampa will add apartments, hotel rooms, stores and restaurants to a burgeoning section of the city. Miami-based developer LD&D unveiled plans this week to build a 28-story, 365-unit luxury apartment building in Tampa’s Encore redevelopment district. Located at 1101 East Harrison St. the project will also include a 178-key hotel, 32,500 square feet of ground floor retail and a 586-space parking podium.
Clearwater votes to sell 2 downtown parcels, launching a $400M project
CLEARWATER — Voters on Tuesday OK’d the most ambitious attempt in decades to revitalize the city’s downtown, approving the sale of two waterfront parcels to developers who plan to build a $400 million project with high-rise apartments, a hotel and retail. The referendum to sell the city-owned...
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers
November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
Tropical Storm Nicole – What’s Closed in Tampa Bay
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, some Tampa Bay businesses are closing. We will continue to update when we can and as Tampa Bay announcements are made. Although the storm has passed, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologists. Tampa Bay Area emergency management offices for the...
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonight
Winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to intensify Wednesday evening. Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning.
Look inside the Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort’s renovated ballrooms
A year after outlining plans for a multi-year renovation, the Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort and Golf Club is ready to give guests a look inside. The historic hotel, operated by Marriott International, has shared the first two images of its main ballrooms, two of the first major areas getting a makeover.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa gains nonstop to Raleigh
November 11, 2022 - Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it will open a base at Raleigh Durham International Airport in Norith Carolina and it will have a nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. It will also have nonstop flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Sarasota and Fort Myers. The Raleigh-to-Tampa flights will launch Feb. 3 and be operate on Mondays and Fridays. Service will then ramp up on Feb. 16 with flights on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. This would be Tampa International Airport's fourth nonstop service from Raleigh to Tampa. Earlier in October, the airline announced it was opening a new base in Wilmington, Delaware and will have a Wilmington-to-Tampa service starting Feb. 2, which will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.
