Profits from Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival in Northampton donated to two organizations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanks to the people who put on the annual Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival in Northampton, two western Massachusetts non-profits will prosper.

The River Valley Counseling Center, Inc. in Holyoke and the Forum House – Viability, Inc. in Westfield Monday received $20,000 for helping make the Scottish Festival a success this past summer.

“The festival donates all of its profits every year to these two organizations that help us out as volunteers at the festival.” Peter Langmore, Chairman of Glasgow Scottish Festival

The most recent Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival at Look Park in Northampton was the most successful in the 27-year history of this popular event.

