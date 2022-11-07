ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

28 Kalamazoo-area boys soccer players earn all-state honors in 2022

KALAMAZOO, MI - It takes 11 players working together for a soccer team to find success, but to reach district, regional or even state championship territory, every squad needs a difference maker or two. The Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association released its boys all-state teams for Divisions 1-4 this...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Hanover-Horton volleyball run ends in three-set regional loss to Pewamo-Westphalia

SPRINGPORT – For the second year in a row, Pewamo-Westphalia’s path to a regional volleyball crown passed through a team from the Cascades Conference. But unlike 2021′s five-set win over Napoleon, Pewamo-Westphalia was in control most of the way Thursday, cruising to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14. In all three sets, Pewamo-Westphalia (43-2-2) took control with an early run and never let the Comets answer.
WESTPHALIA, MI
MLive.com

Lawton, Lumen Christi prepare for rematch in regional

A year ago, it was the Division 7 semifinal which brought Lumen Christi and Lawton together. Ultimately that came down to a single point, a Lawton win which sent the Blue Devils to Ford Field. This year, they are back together, this time with a regional title at stake.
LAWTON, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB

KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Western Michigan’s offensive coaches to start seeing some promise in true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet. The Arizona native earned third-team reps on the first day of fall camp, and by the Broncos’ first full-pads practice, he received unprompted praise as a young guy making big strides.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
GOSHEN, IN

