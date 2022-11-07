Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Game Day Kalamazoo: See Round 3 playoff football schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI – Nearly 300 teams entered Michigan’s high school football playoffs with championship aspirations. Three weeks later, only 72 remain. Those squads fortunate enough to still be practicing will put their seasons on the line this weekend in the 11-player regional championship round and the 8-player state semifinals.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Round 3 football playoff picks: Regional titles, state finals berth at stake
KALAMAZOO, MI - Regional championship trophies and a state championship game berths are on the line this weekend, as four Kalamazoo-area football teams take the field for Round 3 of the high school football playoffs. Lawton and White Pigeon both hoisted 11-player regional championship trophies last week, while Martin and...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids area regional volleyball scores, photos: See which teams won titles
Four Grand Rapids area volleyball teams captured regional championships Tuesday night and have advanced to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal round. Check out scores from Thursday’s action along with what’s next for the regional champs.
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids guard signs with Michigan, joins sisters at Division I level
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – Macy Brown’s parents needed about a second or less to respond when asked if days like Thursday ever get old. “No,” Noelle and Spencer Brown laughed.
MLive.com
Who’s moving on? Predictions for Grand Rapids regional football games
The state semifinals are now within reach for six Grand Rapids area football teams. The regional round has arrived, and a victory will send you to the Final Four.
MLive.com
Game Day Grand Rapids! West Catholic senior wins Player of the Week honors
West Catholic senior Joe Debski will try to help the Falcons take the next stop in the state tournament tonight. But first, let’s take one more look at what Debski and the Falcons did a week ago.
MLive.com
28 Kalamazoo-area boys soccer players earn all-state honors in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI - It takes 11 players working together for a soccer team to find success, but to reach district, regional or even state championship territory, every squad needs a difference maker or two. The Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association released its boys all-state teams for Divisions 1-4 this...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Catholic Central junior commits to Division I lacrosse powerhouse
Northwestern University has one of the most successful women’s lacrosse programs in Division I. The Wildcats have won seven national championships, which is second only to Maryland’s 14 titles. Northwestern has advanced to the Final Four 13 times and qualified for the NCAA Tournament 23 times in its 30-year history.
MLive.com
Hanover-Horton volleyball run ends in three-set regional loss to Pewamo-Westphalia
SPRINGPORT – For the second year in a row, Pewamo-Westphalia’s path to a regional volleyball crown passed through a team from the Cascades Conference. But unlike 2021′s five-set win over Napoleon, Pewamo-Westphalia was in control most of the way Thursday, cruising to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14. In all three sets, Pewamo-Westphalia (43-2-2) took control with an early run and never let the Comets answer.
MLive.com
MLive Muskegon football previews and predictions for regional finals
MUSKEGON – It was a quiet November last season as we didn’t have any regional champions from the Muskegon area. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Dwayne Stephens picks up first head coaching win in WMU rout over Goshen
KALAMAZOO, MI – After spending 19 seasons as an assistant at Michigan State, Dwayne Stephens has been part of 477 winning locker rooms, but Thursday’s held a special significance for the first-year Western Michigan coach. Stephens picked up his first win as a head coach with the Broncos’...
MLive.com
Lawton, Lumen Christi prepare for rematch in regional
A year ago, it was the Division 7 semifinal which brought Lumen Christi and Lawton together. Ultimately that came down to a single point, a Lawton win which sent the Blue Devils to Ford Field. This year, they are back together, this time with a regional title at stake.
Look: Photo Of 'Worst Seat' In College Football Is Going Viral
If college football fans are interested in checking out a Western Michigan game at Waldo Stadium, they'll want to avoid one particular seat. The Twitter account "CFBcampustour" revealed the worst seat at Waldo Stadium. It's a pretty brutal view. There's a brick wall that obstructs your view in Row 21...
MLive.com
Western Michigan football approaching redshirt decision for freshman starting QB
KALAMAZOO, MI – It didn’t take long for Western Michigan’s offensive coaches to start seeing some promise in true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet. The Arizona native earned third-team reps on the first day of fall camp, and by the Broncos’ first full-pads practice, he received unprompted praise as a young guy making big strides.
MLive.com
WMU football sees bowl hopes slip away in last-minute loss to Northern Illinois
KALAMAZOO, MI – After being bottled up for much of the first 56 minutes, Northern Illinois’ offense got a jolt of energy from back-up quarterback Justin Lynch, who led the Huskies a 73-yard game-winning touchdown drive in Wednesday’s 24-21 win over Western Michigan in front of 8,772 fans at Waldo Stadium.
MLive.com
Lawton football players give back to help kids experiencing food insecurity
LAWTON, MI – A few minutes on foot is all it takes to traverse the entirety of downtown Lawton, and in that short distance, it’s easy to see what makes the quaint Van Buren County village unique. Every fall, paintings and signs supporting Lawton High School athletics adorn...
MLive.com
Hudsonville senior, who received first offer in 8th grade, signs letter of intent
College recruiters have been pursuing basketball standout Maddie Petroelje for years. The Hudsonville senior forward received her first scholarship offer while she was in the eighth grade when Grand Valley State University came calling in the spring of 2019.
WNDU
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
Condado Tacos opening in Kalamazoo, first 100 in line will win free tacos for a year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Taco Tuesday could be every day for the first 100 people in line at the grand opening of Candado Tacos location in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo location will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 1750 S Drake Rd, just a few miles from Western Michigan University.
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
