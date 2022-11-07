KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital that could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory.

21 MINUTES AGO