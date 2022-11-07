ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
KHON2

US presses, but Russia reluctant on Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned that global food security depends on renewing the U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports, saying Tuesday that 828 million people in the world are going to bed hungry every night. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that makes it...
KHON2

Israel’s far-right kingmaker joins memorial for racist rabbi

JERUSALEM (AP) — A far-right Israeli lawmaker, whose surging popularity helped propel former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back to power in last week’s general election, delivered a glowing tribute Thursday at a memorial event for an extremist rabbi assassinated in 1990. The lawmaker, Itamar Ben Gvir, has long...
KHON2

Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets on Friday to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union’s poorest member. The demonstration was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament...
KHON2

Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban

ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor on Friday repeated a demand for Istanbul’s mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, during the third hearing of a trial critics allege is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene.
The Associated Press

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital that could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory.

