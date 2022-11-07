Read full article on original website
Related
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
CNBC
Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
KHON2
US presses, but Russia reluctant on Ukraine grain deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned that global food security depends on renewing the U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports, saying Tuesday that 828 million people in the world are going to bed hungry every night. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that makes it...
KHON2
Israel’s far-right kingmaker joins memorial for racist rabbi
JERUSALEM (AP) — A far-right Israeli lawmaker, whose surging popularity helped propel former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back to power in last week’s general election, delivered a glowing tribute Thursday at a memorial event for an extremist rabbi assassinated in 1990. The lawmaker, Itamar Ben Gvir, has long...
KHON2
Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets on Friday to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union’s poorest member. The demonstration was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament...
AP: Former TPD chief Magnus out as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, according to two people familiar with the matter.
KHON2
Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban
ISTANBUL (AP) — A prosecutor on Friday repeated a demand for Istanbul’s mayor to be convicted on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, during the third hearing of a trial critics allege is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene.
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city.” THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine on Friday, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital that could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory.
Comments / 0