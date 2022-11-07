ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
losgatan.com

SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance

The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
LOS GATOS, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Early results: Morgan Hill chooses Turner for mayor

Mark Turner and dozens of his closest friends and supporters—gathered at Sinaloa Cafe for a traditional election night party—let out a collective applause as they watched the first batch of results of the Nov. 8 balloting come in from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office Tuesday night.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Unofficial results: Morgan Hill elects new mayor, school board members

Early, unofficial results in local races on the Nov. 8 election ballot show Morgan Hill has elected a new mayor, as Mark Turner leads the three-candidate field with almost all of the votes counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office. In other local races, City Council...
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City

DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center. The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
DALY CITY, CA
losgatan.com

Residents get crash-course on what to do during an earthquake

Local residents went through a dry-run of how to react to a natural disaster, Saturday, when they were hit with a 7.2 magnitude “earthquake.” The imaginary calamity was organized by the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Community Emergency Response Team. The participants were dealing with a faux-quake 100 times more...
LOS GATOS, CA
losgatan.com

Rookie candidate Moore soars into first place for Los Gatos Town Council

Rob Moore, the progressive first-time candidate for Los Gatos Town Council, edged ahead of the slow-growth-advocating incumbent Mary Badame to claim first place in early voting results. There are three positions available on Council, as Mayor Rob Rennie was up for reelection, and Councilmember Mario Sayoc decided not to run again.
LOS GATOS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Collision on I-580 and Center Street in Alameda County

The California Highway Patrol reported a truck crash with injuries on I-580 in Alameda County on November 9, 2022. The big rig crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 580 and Center Street in the Castro Valley area, officials said. Details on the Truck Crash on I-580 in Alameda County. CHP traffic...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

ELECTION 2022: Gilroy Voters Favoring Easing Bidding Rules for Public Projects

The City of Gilroy’s attempt to streamline its bidding procedures for public projects has so far passed muster with voters, garnering 74% in favor, according to early election results. Measure D, a Gilroy charter amendment, would require the city to formally bid a public project that exceeds $200,000, up...
KSBW.com

Elaborate 'butterfly house' up for sale in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A house in Pacific Grove known locally as "the butterfly house" is up for sale. According to a listing on the real estate website Zillow, the 2 bed/2 bath house is going for $998,000.00 and is 1,334 square feet. The house features bright colors and...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Broken gas line shuts down Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The northbound lane of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville was shut down on Wednesday after a gas line was severed. The severed line was near Davis Avenue. The Watsonville Fire Department responded to the scene and assessed that there was no immediate danger to nearby residents and...
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call

Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

