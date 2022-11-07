Read full article on original website
Tisbury: Island Story Time, and Story Walk at Sheriff’s Meadow
Heard on Main Street: When I was a kid, I always wanted to be older. This is not what I expected. Talking with friends the other day about childhood experiences at Halloween brought back memories. When I was in second grade, I had a yellow dress. All it took was someone to say I looked like the Morton Salt girl. And my dad had a black umbrella. So my mom suggested I carefully write a letter, probably to Morton Salt, asking for a big cardboard display box to carry. That was where I put the candies. Fortunately I only went to a half-dozen neighbors. The big umbrella was hard to carry.
Paddy Moore will receive Spirit of the Vineyard award
Patricia “Paddy” Moore, an Island activist for seniors, was announced as this year’s Spirit of the Vineyard award recipient. She is being recognized by Vineyard Village At Home “for her outstanding volunteer service to the community,” according to a press release from the organization. “Paddy...
Poet’s Corner
Out another window a man pinned and repeatedly struck a cowering slight figure against the pavement. out one window the woman knelt down with drill in hand. out another window a man head hung rested on one knee letting the slight guy walk away. where will the dream ride on...
From across the Sound
With the desire to continue expanding its year-round events, the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society (MVCMS) is once again hosting the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra (CCCO), which shared its creativity with the Island last November. This time the concert is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 4 pm at the Chilmark Community Center.
Robert Vail Huss
Robert Vail Huss, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 3, 2022. Bob was a professor of computer programming at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., until his retirement in 2000. Bob was a lifelong summer resident of the Island, and was thrilled to move here full-time upon his retirement. He grew up in the Campground, and eventually on East Chop, where he lived until his passing.
Edgartown: Tech time, school banking, and thank a veteran
I’m writing tonight on the eve of Pop’s 94th birthday, my first ever without the old man around. I’m struggling with it, for sure. I plan to swim in his honor, as he used to love to swim until his birthday if he could. He was so cute, taking his walker down the beach and into the water to plunk himself in. I wish I’d had a few more opportunities to swim with him. I was always so busy. One of my biggest regrets. So tomorrow I will swim for both of us, and then maybe go to Linda Jean’s if they’re open, his favorite place to eat. I miss him so much.
A community of support
The Martha’s Vineyard Neighborhood Convention was founded on Nov. 13, 1894, as a “neighborly meeting” in response to interdenominational hostilities among the Island’s churches. This Island tradition of peacemaking continues 126 years later, with a mission to nurture care, connection, and collaboration among Islanders. The convention meets in a different location on the first Tuesday of each month between October and June. Host ministers offer a short service and program of interest, followed by beverages and desserts. Participants are encouraged to bring friends and a bag lunch.
Services Wednesday for Arba Maria Clark
Arba Maria Clark, 78, a longtime resident of Vineyard Haven, died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Arba was the loving daughter of Willa Cherot of Englewood and Walter Clark Sr., and was born in New York City, and raised in the city and Englewood, N.J. She was a graduate of St. Cecilia High School in Englewood.
‘We are hemorrhaging housing stock’
The Island’s planning board agreed that more town-level discussion about short-term rentals is needed before a regional effort could be considered. The All-Island Planning Board meeting convened Wednesday evening to “discuss the development of a short-term rental bylaw and/or regulations,” according to the agenda item on the Oak Bluffs website. Short-term rentals have been an issue the Island has been grappling with, particularly since the practice shrinks housing availability and how short-term rental taxes should be regulated. The planning boards of Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, and Aquinnah were unable to make a quorum or did not post the meeting on time, but present members from these boards participated as individuals.
Vineyard figure skaters show strong results
Fourteen Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club members were medal winners in the Vineyard Open Figure Skating Competition on Saturday. One hundred and fifteen figure skaters from across New England gathered at Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena in Oak Bluffs to compete. The competition started in 1992. “It felt great....
LUPC continues crack down on demo proposals
Following a number of discussions and public hearing sessions regarding the request to demolish and replace a house on Look Street in Tisbury on Monday evening, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission received a recommendation to deny the proposed project from the commission’s Land Use Planning subcommittee (LUPC). A representative...
Action and advocacy
“Democracy is not a spectator sport,” says the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard’s website homepage. Many have heard of the League of Women Voters, but how many know the broad expanse of what they do besides sign people up to vote? The league does an impressive amount of really important work. The symbol on their webpage sports the words “Empower, Educate, Engage,” announcing the organization’s approach.
